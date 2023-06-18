Investigation Initiated after Reported Assault

WEAGAMOW LAKE, ON – The Weagamow Lake Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged four individuals following an assault investigation that began on June 12, 2023. The investigation was initiated after an individual was reportedly assaulted at a residence on Weagamow Lake First Nation.

Charges and Criminal Code Penalties

Chad Kakekayash, a 26-year-old resident of Weagamow Lake, was arrested and charged with:

Assault with a Weapon: This offence, under the Criminal Code of Canada, carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison. Breach of Probation (2 counts): Each count of breach of probation can result in a maximum penalty of up to 18 months in prison according to the Criminal Code.

Kakekayash was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on June 19, 2023.

Three other individuals from Weagamow Lake have also been charged with various offences. They are set to appear in court in North Caribou Lake First Nation on August 24, 2023, to answer to the charges.

Call for Witnesses

The Weagamow Lake OPP is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or any other to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).