SAULT STE MARIE – Wildfire Update – As of the evening of June 17, 2023, there were 18 active fires in the Northeast Region, with two new wildland fires confirmed.

Cochrane 11, a 1-hectare fire, was confirmed on the evening of June 16 and is located on the Albany River, 10 km southwest of Fort Albany. The second, Cochrane 12, was confirmed this afternoon and is a 2-hectare fire located 7 km west of Attawapiskat. Both fires are not under control. Among the notable fires are Chapleau 3 and 6, Cochrane 6 and 7, Kirkland Lake 5, Sudbury 10, 17, and 19, Timmins 7, and Wawa 3.

The fire hazard in the region ranges from moderate to extreme.

There were 2 new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by the early evening of June 17:

New Wildfires

Cochrane 11: was confirmed on the evening of June 16. It is a 1 hectare wildland fire located on the Albany River, 10 km southwest of Fort Albany. It is not under control.

Cochrane 12 was confirmed this afternoon. It is a 2 hectare wildland fire located 7 km west of Attawapiskat. It is not under control.

Fires of note:

Chapleau 3 was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916 hectare wildland fire located 2 km south of October Lake and 2.5 km west of Vichaw Lake. It is not under control.

Chapleau 6 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 1,228 hectare wildland fire located 2.5 km west of Morin Lake and 1 km east of Bolkow Lake. It is not under control.

Cochrane 6 was confirmed June 2. It is a 1,239 hectare wildland fire located 9 km west of Lake Abitibi and 1 km east of Marathon Lake. It is not under control. This fire is holding along cat guards, roads, and natural boundaries.

Cochrane 7 was confirmed on June 2. It is a 10,719 hectare wildland fire is located northeast of Lake Abitibi and 7 km southwest of Joe Lake. It is not under control. Heavy equipment continues to be utilized to aid in suppression efforts.

Kirkland Lake 5 was confirmed on June 7. It is a 2,300 hectare wildland fire located north of Lady Evelyn Lake. It is not under control. Helicopters have them assigned the fire.

Sudbury 10 was confirmed on June 2. It has been remapped to 1,370 hectares and is located 3 km west of Fox Lake and 5 km east of Acheson Lake. It is not under control.

Sudbury 17 was confirmed June 4. It is a 5,857 hectare wildland fire located 3 km west of Madawanson Lake and 0.5 km east of Pilot Lake. Multiple crews are committed to the fire. It is not under control.

Sudbury 19 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 459 hectares wildland fire located south of Shakwa Lake and 1 km west of Lower Shakwa Lake. Multiple crews committed to the fire. It is not under control.

Timmins 7 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 149 hectare wildland fire located 0.3 km northeast of Ahsine Lake. It is not under control. Crews are working on the east flank of the fire.

Wawa 3 was confirmed on May 27. It is a 6,678 hectare wildland fire located south of Trent Lake and Round Lake, and 5 km northwest of Duffy Lake. It is being held.

Notice of Heavy Smoke and Fire Zone Restrictions

The Northeast Region is experiencing heavy smoke conditions due to the large number of fires in Northwestern Ontario and Quebec. The smoke drift is reaching areas as far north as Timmins, down through Sudbury and past Parry Sound. Implementation orders remain unchanged for the Sudbury, Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing, and Chapleau-Wawa Districts. Additionally, due to the extreme fire hazard, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has declared a Restricted Fire Zone in various districts. The zone prohibits open-air burning, including campfires, and all burning permits are suspended until further notice.

Monitoring Holdover Lightning Fires and Reporting a Wildland Fire

Despite recent scattered rain, the risk of fires caused by lightning strikes remains. Fire management staff will be monitoring for holdover lightning fires as the weather dries up, winds pick up, and temperatures rebound. The current Restricted Fire Zone, a temporary measure to eliminate preventable human-caused fires, is in place for the entire fire region of Ontario until further notice. To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa Rivers, dial 310-FIRE. For fires located south of these rivers, dial 911.