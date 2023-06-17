Thunder Bay Police Service Seek Public Assistance in Locating Woman Last Seen in Nipigon

THUNDER BAY – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service has issued a public appeal for assistance in the ongoing search for Kailey Puittinen, a woman reported missing and believed to be possibly heading towards the Thunder Bay area.

Puittinen was last seen on Friday, June 8, 2023, in the City of Nipigon. Her sudden disappearance and the uncertainty of her current whereabouts have prompted the Thunder Bay Police to intensify their search efforts.

Kailey Puittinen is described as an Indigenous female, standing at 5’7”, with a thin build, weighing approximately 100 pounds. She has dark brown hair and distinctive blue-green eyes. One noteworthy feature is a birthmark on her upper right cheek.

She has a fair complexion. Unfortunately, at this time, there are no descriptions available for the clothing she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

The Thunder Bay Police Service urges anyone with information regarding Kailey Puittinen’s whereabouts to contact them directly at (807) 684-1200. Those wishing to remain anonymous can provide tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The authorities and Puittinen’s family are hoping for her safe return and appreciate the public’s help in this matter.