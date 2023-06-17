VICTORIA – Sports – it’s heating up in Victoria! Our first-round leader, George Kneiser, is continuing to bring the fire, putting down a 4-under 66, and maintaining a one-shot lead as we’re halfway through the Royal Beach Victoria Open. A tournament that’s got everyone on the edge of their seats, presented by Times Colonist1.
Hailing from Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, Kneiser kicked things off with an impressive career-low 62 at the Uplands Golf Club on Thursday. Now, he’s sitting pretty at 12-under as we start the 10-week season of the PGA TOUR Canada. The heat’s on with a one-stroke advantage over Canadian Étienne Papineau and Chris Korte, who both brought their A-game, shooting second-round 5-under 65s. They’re making a stand at 129 in their quest for the coveted Fortinet Cup2.
This 128 total, folks, is a career-best 36-hole score for Kneiser. That’s right, this is the first time he’s been at the helm going into the weekend. When asked about his performance, Kneiser said, “It feels solid. Today was a tougher day on the golf course compared to the morning wave [Thursday]. I feel like I played probably just as well or close to it. So, it feels good”3.
Onto our Canadian pride, Papineau, hailing from Mercier, Quebec. He started his round by sinking a 40-foot birdie putt on the first hole and cruised through with a stress-free 65. After kicking off the tournament with a 64, which matches his lowest score on PGA TOUR Canada, he’s sitting at a career-best 36-hole start of 129. This man came fifth at the Royal Beach Victoria Open last year and finished 20th in the Fortinet Cup standings in 2022, so keep your eyes on him, folks4.
Now, let’s talk about Korte from Littleton, Colorado. He was neck and neck for the lead going into the final hole, but alas, a three-putt for a bogey saw him slip into the second place. But here’s a fun fact, he’s carried his own bag for the first two rounds and is on the lookout for a caddie for the weekend. It’s the driver that’s making the difference for Korte, getting him pretty close on a couple of drivable par-4s and even brought him an eagle bonus5.
Tied for the fourth spot, at 9-under 131, we have Stephen Franken, Jason Hong, and Chris Francoeur. Franken, who began with a 69, turned up the heat on the second nine and made the turn in 30. The highlight? His seventh hole, No. 16, when he nearly holed out from a greenside bunker for an eagle. That’s right, an eagle! He pulled in three more birdies on the final nine to shoot 62 – his best round in 13 PGA TOUR Canada starts, and catapulted up 52 leaderboard spots6.
Sharing the seventh spot at 8-under 132 are Canadian Brendan Leonard of Cambridge, Ontario, Brian Carlson of Madison, Connecticut, and Hayden Shieh of Fremont, Calif., who each showed their mettle through two rounds of 4-under 66 each7.
Meanwhile, Corey Shaun from Downers Grove, Illinois, after his first-round 72, came back strong with a 7-under 63 in the morning wave.
