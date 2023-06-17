Sault Ste Marie – WILDFIRE UPDATE – In the Northeast Region, there were no new wildfires confirmed by the early evening of June 16. Currently, there are 17 active fires in the region.

Noteworthy fires include:

Chapleau 3: 3,916 hectare fire located south of October Lake, not under control.

Cochrane 7: 10,719 hectare fire located northeast of Lake Abitibi, not under control. Heavy equipment is aiding in suppression efforts.

Sudbury 17: 5,857 hectare fire located west of Madawanson Lake, not under control with multiple crews committed.

Wawa 3: 6,678 hectare fire located south of Trent Lake, currently being held.

The fire hazard in the Northeast Region ranges from low to high.

Restricted Fire Zone and Implementation Orders

Due to the extreme fire hazard, a Restricted Fire Zone has been declared effective from June 1 for several districts including Hearst/Cochrane/Kapuskasing, Chapleau/Wawa, and Timmins/Kirkland Lake. No open-air burning, including campfires, is permitted within the boundaries of a Restricted Fire Zone.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry implemented this temporary measure to prevent human-caused fires in these highly susceptible areas.

No changes have been made to current Implementation Orders for Sudbury, Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing, and Chapleau-Wawa Districts.

Monitoring for Holdover Lightning Fires

Despite recent scattered rain, lightning strikes can ignite fires under the forest floor, and these holdover lightning fires can appear about a week later when the weather dries up and temperatures rebound. Fire management staff will be monitoring for these fires over the coming days as the warm and dry weather is expected to return.

To report a wildland fire, please dial 310-FIRE or 911 depending on your location.