THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Tbaytel has wrapped up its latest Tbaytel For Good Community Fund awarding six grants to the winning ideas on Thursday for a total of $30,000. Six incredible organizations across our region will now put their Tbaytel For Good Community Fund award to great use to implement or support their much-needed community projects.

The Tbaytel for Good Community Fund saw a couple of small but exciting changes for 2023 as submissions could be for any amount up to $10,000, allowing for the possibility of numerous winners this year. Selections were made by a panel of diverse community judges rather than public voting to ensure the maximum amount of good can be done throughout northern Ontario. Tbaytel is proud to have the Tbaytel for Good Community fund play such an important role in its dedication to being a good neighbor and giving back to the communities that support it.

“This year the Tbaytel for Good Community Fund received 40 incredible submissions from across northern Ontario,” said Tbaytel Communication Coordinator Jamie Smith.

“We look forward to seeing these six winning projects do great things for our region and would like to thank everyone for participating in this year’s community fund. We would also like to thank the Tbaytel for Good Community Fund Judge’s Panel for all of their hard work in selecting the winning projects.”

This year St. Patrick High School received the maximum amount from the Tbaytel for Good Community Fund Judge’s Panel. The school will purchase equipment with its $10,000 award for its Clover Café, which will be managed and run by Hospitality and Tourism students, teachers and volunteers. All proceeds from the café will be donated to local charities.

“On behalf of the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board, St. Patrick High School staff, and students, we would like to thank Tbaytel for giving our Clover Cafe an opportunity to give back. Their continued generosity has allowed for our wonderful school to not only contribute back to our neighboring communities but to other charities within Thunder Bay,” said St. Patrick High School teacher Karen Powell.

“Thank you for granting us the opportunity to purchase equipment that will help support our student body and assist in our community programs abroad. The Clover Cafe, paired with the Hospitality and Tourism classes, work hard to provide food for community programs such as The Dew Drop Inn and RFDA. It’s opportunities like the Tbaytel Community Fund that fosters growing relationships and inclusivity between students and community programs.”

Based on the Judge’s Panel’s decision, the six winners are:

– Thunder Bay Free Store, $1,500 – The Thunder Bay Free Store will fund a community care centre project, a youth holiday gift drive, and help re-stock supplies at the store.

– Thunder Bay Emergency Shelter, $5,064 – The Thunder Bay Emergency Shelter will purchase several picnic tables, including two accessible tables, for its outdoor picnic area so people and families living in poverty can enjoy a nourishing hot meal in a healthy outdoor environment.

– Eighth Street Trails Committee, $5,200 – The Eighth Street Trails Committee in Fort Frances will purchase equipment, trail enhancements and new signage to improve their walking and cross-country ski trails.

– St. Patrick High School, $10,000 – St. Patrick High School in Thunder Bay will purchase equipment for its Clover Café, which will be managed and run by Hospitality and Tourism students, teachers and volunteers. All proceeds from the café will be donated to local charities.

– Thunder Bay Drug Awareness Committee, $4,118 – The committee will purchase and rent equipment for its 10th Rockin’ Recovery event, which provides inspiring storytelling, world-class musical performances and a safe and friendly experience.

– Marathon & District Senior Citizens Club, $4,118 – The club will purchase storage, kitchen and recreation equipment to optimize its ability to serve its more than 100 members.