Seven New Fires Ignite in Northwest Region

Seven new wildfires were confirmed in the Northwest Region on June 15, 2023. Among them, Dryden 19 near Minnitaki Lake is under control, while Sioux Lookout 37 near Pelican Lake has been extinguished. Sioux Lookout 38 near Ragged Wood Lake, Fort Frances 10 in the Turtle Lake area, and Dryden 20 near Williams Lake are not under control. Sioux Lookout 39 near Nadon Lake and Sioux Lookout 40 in a remote area northeast of Cat Lake First Nation are being monitored.

Current Wildfire Situation in the Northwest Region

As of the time of the report, there are 39 active fires in the region. Twelve of these fires are not under control, four are being held, five are under control, and 18 are being observed. In the past 24 hours, five fires have been extinguished. The wildland fire hazard across the Northwest Region ranges from high to extreme.

Dryden 19 is located near the south end of Minnitaki Lake, approximately 18 kilometres southeast of Sioux Lookout. The 0.1 hectare fire is under control.

is located near the south end of Minnitaki Lake, approximately 18 kilometres southeast of Sioux Lookout. The 0.1 hectare fire is under control. Sioux Lookout 37 is located approximately 3 kilometres north of Sioux Lookout near Pelican Lake. The 0.3 hectare fire is out.

is located approximately 3 kilometres north of Sioux Lookout near Pelican Lake. The 0.3 hectare fire is out. Sioux Lookout 38 is located near Ragged Wood Lake, approximately 68 kilometres northeast of Sioux Lookout. Waterbombers were dispatched to suppress the fire on Thursday. The 2.0 hectare fire is not under control.

is located near Ragged Wood Lake, approximately 68 kilometres northeast of Sioux Lookout. Waterbombers were dispatched to suppress the fire on Thursday. The 2.0 hectare fire is not under control. Fort Frances 10 is located south of Hwy. 622 in the Turtle Lake area, approximately 30 kilometres northwest of Atikokan. The 1.0 hectare fire is not under control.

is located south of Hwy. 622 in the Turtle Lake area, approximately 30 kilometres northwest of Atikokan. The 1.0 hectare fire is not under control. Dryden 20 is located near Williams Lake, approximately 48 kilometres north of Dryden. Waterbombers worked on the 2.0 hectare fire on Thursday afternoon. The fire is not under control.

is located near Williams Lake, approximately 48 kilometres north of Dryden. Waterbombers worked on the 2.0 hectare fire on Thursday afternoon. The fire is not under control. Sioux Lookout 39 is located near Nadon Lake in a remote area approximately 42 kilometres north/northeast of Cat Lake First Nation. The 1.0 hectare fire is being monitored.

is located near Nadon Lake in a remote area approximately 42 kilometres north/northeast of Cat Lake First Nation. The 1.0 hectare fire is being monitored. Sioux Lookout 40 is located in a remote area approximately 41 kilometres northeast of Cat Lake First Nation. The fire is being monitored at 3 hectares in size.

Restricted Fire Zone Imposed

Due to the extreme forest fire hazard, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has declared a Restricted Fire Zone for the entire fire region of Ontario (Zones 1 to 36). This measure prohibits open-air burning, including campfires, within the boundaries of a Restricted Fire Zone. However, portable gas or propane stoves may still be used for cooking and warmth, albeit with extreme caution. All burning permits have been suspended until further notice.