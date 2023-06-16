Brandon RCMP, Forensic Services Respond to Major Incident Involving a Bus and Semi-Trailer

BRANDON – NEWS – On June 15, 2023, Brandon RCMP were dispatched to the scene of a significant motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 5 around 11:40 a.m. The crash involved a semi-trailer and a bus ferrying senior citizens from Dauphin.

Details of the Collision

The semi-trailer was moving eastbound on Highway 1, while the bus was headed southbound on Highway 5. The bus had successfully crossed the westbound lanes of Highway 1 and was in the process of crossing the eastbound lanes when it was hit by the semi.

Emergency Response

Immediately recognizing the magnitude of the situation, the RCMP mobilized all available resources, including officers from across western Manitoba, Forensic Identification Services, and a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist.

Casualties and Injuries

At present, the RCMP has confirmed that the tragic collision resulted in 15 fatalities. In addition, ten individuals have been transported to the hospital with a range of injuries.

Investigation and Support

The Major Crime Services unit has assumed responsibility for the ongoing investigation and is currently on the scene.

In response to the tragedy, a family support centre has been established in Dauphin at the Lutheran Church, located at 2 Kirby Avenue East. RCMP officers are present at the location to assist and answer any questions from concerned family members. Families can also contact the support centre directly at 204-647-5058.

The RCMP is dedicated to thoroughly investigating this tragic incident and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Our thoughts are with the victims and their families during this difficult time.