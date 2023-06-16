THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are continued smoke / air quality advisories across parts of the region. Heading to the weekend there will be a blend of sunshine with some showers.

A good day today to plan out Friday night’s barbecue. Will you do Pizza? Ribs? Steak? or…?

Sunshine Delight in Thunder Bay! Enjoy the Rays and Clear Skies

Get ready to bask in the sunshine! Today’s forecast calls for mainly sunny skies, bringing warmth and a high of 21 degrees. It’s the perfect weather to step outside, soak up some Vitamin D, and enjoy the beautiful surroundings. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen, as the UV index is rated at 8, indicating very high UV levels. So, grab your sunglasses and embrace the sunny vibes!

As the day transitions into evening, the clear skies will continue, offering a serene backdrop for the night. With a low of 8 degrees, it might be a tad cooler, but the clear conditions make it an ideal evening for stargazing or a peaceful walk. So, take advantage of the pleasant weather and enjoy the calmness of the night.

Fort Frances: High of 25 with a Scenic Evening – Embrace the Sun’s Warmth and Relaxation!

Get ready for a sunny day ahead! The weather gods have blessed Fort Frances with abundant sunshine, bringing a high of 25 degrees. It’s the perfect opportunity to soak up some rays, whether you’re heading to the beach, enjoying outdoor activities, or simply basking in the warm embrace of the sun. But remember to stay hydrated and protect yourself from the sun’s strong rays, as the UV index is rated at 8, indicating very high UV levels.

As the day turns into night, a few clouds will grace the sky, adding a touch of charm to the evening. With a low of 11 degrees, it’s a comfortable night to relax outdoors or spend some quality time with friends and family. Whether you choose to admire the stars or enjoy a gentle breeze, the night promises a pleasant and tranquil atmosphere.

Vermilion Bay and Dryden: Bask in the Sunshine and Embrace the Clear Skies!

Get ready to enjoy a sun-filled day in Vermilion Bay and Dryden! The weather is forecasted to be sunny with a high of 24 degrees, perfect for outdoor adventures, picnics, or simply basking in the warmth of the sun. However, with a humidex of 26 and a UV index of 8, it’s important to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and seek shade to protect yourself from the summer sun.

As the day transitions into evening, a few clouds will grace the sky, creating a picturesque scene. With a low of 11 degrees, it’s a comfortable night to spend outdoors or enjoy some stargazing. Whether you choose to have a cozy bonfire or relax under the open sky, the evening offers a pleasant and peaceful ambiance.

Kenora: Bask in the Sunshine and Embrace the Scattered Clouds!

Get ready for a delightful day of sunshine in Kenora! The forecast calls for sunny skies, making it the perfect opportunity to soak up the rays and enjoy the great outdoors. With a high of 23 degrees and a humidex of 25, it’s advisable to stay hydrated and seek shade during the peak hours to beat the summer heat. Don’t forget your sunscreen, as the UV index is 8, indicating a very high risk of sunburn.

As the day progresses, expect a transition to a mix of sun and clouds, adding a touch of variety to the sky. The wind will also make its presence known, gradually becoming southwest at 20 km/h by late morning. In the evening, the clouds will dominate the scene, creating a mainly cloudy atmosphere. With a low of 14 degrees, it’s a relatively mild night, providing a comfortable setting to unwind and relax.

Sachigo Lake: Embrace the Sunshine Amidst Local Smoke!

Get ready for a sunny day at Sachigo Lake, where the skies will be bright and the temperatures delightful. However, keep in mind that there may be some local smoke in the area, so take precautions if you have respiratory sensitivities. The wind will be a factor as well, starting off from the south at 20 km/h and gusting up to 40 in the morning. With a high of 25 degrees and a humidex of 27, it’s a perfect opportunity to enjoy the outdoors and soak up the summer vibes. Just don’t forget your sunscreen, as the UV index is 7, indicating a high risk of sunburn.

As the evening approaches, expect some changes in the weather pattern. The sky will become partly cloudy, adding a touch of variety to the atmosphere. There’s also a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening and after midnight, so keep an eye on the radar if you have any outdoor plans. Fortunately, the showers will clear out before morning, making way for a refreshing start to the day. The local smoke may persist in the evening and after midnight, so be mindful of your surroundings. The wind will shift to the southwest at 20 km/h, becoming light in the evening. The night will bring a low of 10 degrees, offering a comfortable and peaceful slumber.

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug: Soak Up the Sunshine and Embrace the Evening Showers!

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug: Get ready for a sunny day at Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, where the skies will be clear and the sun will be shining bright.

As the week of celebrations for the grand opening of the ACEC Education Centre Continue, today will continue to be pleasant!

With a high of 24 degrees and a UV index of 7, it’s a great day to enjoy outdoor activities, but don’t forget to protect your skin from the sun’s rays. The wind will pick up in the afternoon, blowing from the south at 20 km/h, adding a gentle breeze to the atmosphere.

As the evening approaches, expect a shift in the weather. The sky will become partly cloudy, adding a touch of variety to the scenery. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers overnight, so keep an umbrella handy if you’re heading out. The wind will shift to the west at 20 km/h, becoming light late in the evening. The night will bring a low of 9 degrees, providing a cool and comfortable atmosphere for a restful sleep.