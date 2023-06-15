Thunder Bay Man Charged with Multiple Offences Following Disturbance Incident

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service officers responded to a disturbance report at a residence on Cumberland Street South on Wednesday, June 14, just after 9:50 p.m. The report involved a weapon, prompting swift police action.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a female victim with visible injuries. Further investigation revealed that an accused male, later identified as Samuel James King, 32, of Thunder Bay, had knocked on the door of the victim’s residence and was let in. Allegedly, King proceeded to assault the victim while brandishing a firearm before fleeing the scene.

Following failed attempts to communicate with King, who was believed to be hiding in a nearby apartment, members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Emergency Task Unit were called to the scene. The unit was successful in arresting King at approximately 3:20 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, without any further incidents.

King, who appeared in bail court later that day, was remanded into custody with a future court appearance scheduled. He is facing numerous charges under the Criminal Code, including:

Failure to comply with a probation order, three counts. This offence carries a maximum sentence of two years in jail​.

Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, two counts. This is a hybrid offence with a maximum penalty of 10 years in jail if pursued as an indictable offence​​.

Obstructing a peace officer. This offence carries a maximum penalty of a $5,000 fine or a term of imprisonment of up to two years, or both​.

Mischief under $5,000. For property damage less than $5,000, the maximum sentence is two years in jail​.

Pointing a firearm, two counts. The maximum penalty for this offence if prosecuted by indictment is five years in jail​.

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. The maximum penalty for this offence if prosecuted by indictment is ten years in jail​​.

Carrying a concealed weapon. This offence carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in jail​.

Assault. The maximum sentence for this offence if prosecuted by indictment is five years in jail​.

Assault with a weapon, three counts. This offence carries a maximum sentence of up to ten years in jail​​.

The Thunder Bay Police Service continues to investigate the incident, and further updates will be provided as the case proceeds.