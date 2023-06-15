Cocaine, Cash, and Drug Paraphernalia Seized from James Street Home

Thunder Bay, ON – Three suspects, including a youth from southern Ontario, have been apprehended in connection with an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking at a residential address on James Street North.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant on Thursday, June 15, at around 1:40 a.m. The home, located in the 400 block of James Street, had been under surveillance due to suspected drug activity.

The three suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street for further investigation.

The search of the premises led to the seizure of a significant quantity of suspected cocaine, a substantial sum of cash, and various items associated with drug trafficking.

Charges and Penalties

The suspects face serious charges under the Criminal Code.

Ocean Trinity Ayodeji, a 22-year-old with no fixed address, faces charges including:

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking, punishable by a sentence of 5 to 5.5 years​.

Trafficking in Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine, for which the maximum penalty is life imprisonment​.

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000, carrying a maximum sentence of ten years​​.

Similarly, 19-year-old Brody Randal John Edwards, a resident of Thunder Bay, has been charged with:

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking​​.

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000​.

A 17-year-old male from Oshawa, Ontario, who cannot be named due to the protections afforded by the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is also charged with:

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking​​.

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000​​.

All three suspects appeared in court on June 15 and have been remanded into custody, with future court dates pending.

The Thunder Bay Police Service continues to investigate and is committed to keeping the community safe by targeting those involved in drug trafficking. Further updates will be provided as the case progresses.