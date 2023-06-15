Collision on HWY 102 Both Directions at MAPLEWARD RD – THUNDER BAY

Thunder Bay – NEWS – There is a significant road closure affecting HWY 102 in both directions at Mapleward Rd in Thunder Bay. The highway is currently fully closed due to a collision. Authorities have established traffic control measures in the area, but motorists should anticipate delays while traversing this region.

Collision on HWY 102 Both Directions between HWYS 11/17 – SISTONEN’S CORNER – END OF HWY and ADA AVE (N)

Adding to the traffic woes in the region, another collision has caused the closure of all lanes on HWY 102, spanning from the junction of HWYS 11/17, known as Sistonen’s Corner, to the MTO weight scale near Ada Ave. As with the aforementioned incident, traffic control has been established. However, due to the extent of the closure, significant delays should be anticipated.

We urge all drivers in these areas to exercise caution and patience. If possible, seek alternate routes to avoid the closures. Please keep in mind that the safety of everyone on the road is paramount, and adherence to the instructions of traffic control and law enforcement is essential during these disruptions.

Stay tuned to NetNewsLedger for updates on these closures as we receive more information.