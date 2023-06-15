June 15, 2023 – Northeast Region Wildfire Update

As of the early evening of June 15, no new wildfires have been reported in the Northeast Region. However, 21 active fires continue to challenge the firefighting efforts. Notable fires include Chapleau 3, Chapleau 6, Cochrane 6 and 7, Kirkland Lake 5, Sudbury 10 and 17, Sudbury 19, Timmins 7, and Wawa 3. These fires vary in size and intensity, with the largest, Cochrane 7, spanning a massive 10,719 hectares. Firefighting resources including heavy equipment, crews, and helicopters have been deployed across these sites.

Fires of note:

Chapleau 3 was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916 hectare wildland fire located 2 km south of October Lake and 2.5 km west of Vichaw Lake. It is not under control. This fire has seen minimal fire activity over the past couple days.

Fire Hazard and Implementation Orders

The fire hazard for areas between Marathon, Hearst, Smooth Rock Falls, and northwards, fluctuates between moderate to high. The rest of the Northeast Region reports a low fire hazard. Despite the varying fire hazards, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has declared a Restricted Fire Zone for several districts due to the extreme forest fire hazard. This includes campfire restrictions and suspension of all burning permits.

Weather Impact and Fire Prevention

Scattered rainfall across Ontario hasn’t doused the fire situation. In fact, it brings along with it lightning, which can strike a tree, igniting a fire under the forest floor. These “holdover lightning fires” can reappear up to a week later when the weather dries, winds pick up, and temperatures rebound. Fire management staff will be monitoring for such fires over the coming days as the warm and dry weather is expected to return later this week.

The current Restricted Fire Zone, a temporary measure to eliminate preventable human-caused fires, remains in effect for the entire fire region of Ontario until further notice due to the extreme fire situation and hazard Northern and Central Ontario face.

Restricted Fire Zone

Due to the extreme forest fire hazard, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has declared a Restricted Fire Zone effective Thursday, June 1, at 12:01 a.m. local time for the districts of Hearst/Cochrane/Kapuskasing, Chapleau/Wawa, Timmins/Kirkland Lake, Sault Ste Marie/Blind River, Sudbury, North Bay, Minden/Parry Sound/Bracebridge, Pembroke, a northern portion of the Peterborough/Bancroft District, and the southeastern portion of the Far North District. No open air burning, including campfires, is permitted within the boundaries of a Restricted Fire Zone. Portable gas or propane stoves may be used for cooking and warmth BUT must be handled with extreme caution. All burning permits are suspended. The Restricted Fire Zone is in place until further notice.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa Rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire located south of the French or Mattawa Rivers, please dial 911.