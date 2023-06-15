Manitoba RCMP Responds to Mass Casualty Incident, Highways Closed

Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and other first responders are currently at the scene of a major collision on Highway 1 near Highway 5, close to Carberry, Manitoba. RCMP units from across western Manitoba have been dispatched to assist in the unfolding situation.

Multi-Agency Response

In response to the severity of the incident, the Manitoba RCMP has mobilized all available resources. Their Major Crime Services unit is en route and will take over the investigation once on site. The STARS air ambulance service has also been dispatched to the scene to provide critical medical assistance.

Tragic Collision

Preliminary reports from the Winnipeg Free Press state that the collision, involving a semi-truck and a Handi-Transit van, has resulted in at least ten fatalities. Unnamed sources cited by CTV News in Winnipeg put the death toll even higher, at 15.

Code Orange

In preparation for this mass casualty event, the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg has been placed under a code orange, a term that signifies readiness for a surge of patients resulting from a large-scale incident.

Highway Closures

Due to the ongoing rescue and investigation efforts, the Manitoba government has announced the closure of all lanes of Highway 1 in both directions over a 6.4-kilometre stretch.

Carberry, the nearest town to the incident, is located 170 kilometres west of Winnipeg. Travelers are advised to avoid the area as the authorities continue to work on the scene.

Our thoughts are with those affected by this tragic incident. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.