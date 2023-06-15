Heather Harris Set to Join Senior Leadership Team, Enhancing Mathematics and Early Years Education

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Lakehead Public Schools will soon expand its Senior Leadership team with the addition of Heather Harris as the new superintendent of education. Currently serving as principal at École Elsie MacGill Public School, Harris is set to assume her new position starting August 15, 2023.

The decision to expand the Senior Leadership team was influenced by special funding received from the Ministry of Education. The funding aims to bolster the advancement of mathematics education within the Board’s jurisdiction. AJ Keene, the current Superintendent of Education, will spearhead this initiative, while Harris will take charge of Early Years Education along with other portfolios.

Heather Harris: A Distinguished Career in Education

Harris, a graduate of Lakehead University, holds an Honours Bachelor of Arts degree in English and a minor in French. After completing her graduation from the Faculty of Education in 2004, she earned a Master of Education in 2020.

Throughout her career, Harris has made significant contributions to Lakehead Public Schools. She served as vice principal at McKellar Park Central Public School and principal at Kakabeka Falls Public School. Her key responsibilities also included the central role of capital planning officer.

Harris is eager to create academic programs, initiatives, and supports tailored to foster high levels of personal and academic excellence among students.

A Passionate Educator with a Vision for Student Success

In expressing her excitement about joining the senior team, Harris emphasized her dedication to student achievement and wellbeing, stating, “It continues to be my privilege to work with the dedicated staff and families at Lakehead Public Schools to make good things happen for students and ensure their continued success.”

Lakehead Public Schools Director of Education, Sherri-Lynne Pharand, applauded Harris’ leadership and her valuable experience within the school system. Pharand expressed her excitement about Harris’s upcoming contributions, stating, “Her knowledge in the field of education and her ability to build tremendous community relations will be a great addition to our talented senior team.”

Harris will be joining Superintendent of Business Kirsti Alaksa and Superintendents of Education Michelle Probizanski, AJ Keene, and Jane Lower. Together, they aim to guide Lakehead Public Schools in achieving the goals outlined in their Strategic Plan.