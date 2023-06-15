24-Year-Old Saskatchewan Man Charged with Impaired Operation

KENORA – News – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) recently arrested a man under suspicion of impaired driving. On the evening of June 13, 2023, around 7:30 p.m., OPP officers responded to a traffic complaint about a vehicle driving erratically along Highway 17.

Vehicle Stop Leads to Arrest

The OPP officers located the vehicle in question and conducted a traffic stop. Following an investigation, it was determined that the driver was impaired by alcohol, leading to his arrest. He was then taken to the Kenora OPP Detachment for further testing.

Charges and Court Appearance

Tristan Arcand, a 24-year-old man from Big River, Saskatchewan, has been charged under the Criminal Code with Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, and Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus). Arcand has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on July 4, 2023.

Impaired Driving Penalties in Canada

In Canada, driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or both is prohibited and considered a serious criminal offence. The punishment for such offences typically includes a minimum fine of $1000 and can lead to a maximum sentence of 10 years in jail for the first offence. Repeat offences carry harsher penalties, including substantial fines and longer jail terms​.

Keeping Roads Safe

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol and drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, the OPP urges the public to call 9-1-1 and report it.

Tips to Avoid Impaired Driving

To ensure your safety and the safety of others on the road, here are a few tips to avoid impaired driving:

Plan Ahead: If you plan to consume alcohol, make arrangements for a designated driver, taxi, or rideshare service ahead of time. Stay Overnight: If you are at a friend or family member’s home, consider staying overnight to avoid driving after consuming alcohol. Use Public Transportation: If available, using public transportation can be a safe alternative to driving. Stay Hydrated and Eat Food: Consuming water and food can help to moderate your alcohol levels, but they won’t eliminate alcohol from your system. Wait: If you’ve consumed alcohol, wait until you’re sober before you drive. The only thing that can make you sober is time.

Remember, it’s not just about avoiding penalties – it’s about keeping our roads safe for everyone.