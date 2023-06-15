New Book Highlights the Economic Transformation of Poland: From Socialism to Market Democracy

Thunder Bay, ON – In a publication released today, the Fraser Institute, in collaboration with think-tanks from the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, explored the transformative journey of Poland from socialism to a thriving market democracy.

Titled “The Road to Socialism and Back: An Economic History of Poland, 1939–2019,” this comprehensive book provides a compelling account of Poland’s remarkable economic and social advancements.

Drastic Improvements in Various Key Metrics

According to the extensive research presented in the book, the transition from socialism to a market economy and democracy had a profound impact on the lives of Polish citizens. Notably, the improvements in several key metrics demonstrate the resounding success of this transformation:

Soaring Incomes: From 1990 to 2018, the average income in Poland skyrocketed from $8,493 to an impressive $31,629, illustrating a notable increase in economic prosperity for the Polish population. Extended Life Expectancy: Over the same period, average life expectancy in Poland rose from 70.89 years to a significant 77.60 years, indicating significant advancements in healthcare and overall quality of life. Increased Social Services: Government per-person spending on social services witnessed a substantial upsurge, surging from $1,557 in 1990 to $6,720 in 2018, ensuring a higher level of support for the citizens.

The Urgency of Recognizing the Consequences of Socialism

These findings presented in “The Road to Socialism and Back” assume even greater significance considering recent survey results, revealing that 42 percent of Canadians, and a staggering 50 percent of young Canadians aged 18 to 24, express support for socialism as their preferred economic system. Alarmingly, a significant proportion of these individuals (35 percent) endorse the notion of the government directly managing the economy by owning companies and entire industries.

Matt Mitchell, a senior fellow at the Fraser Institute and coauthor of the book, emphasizes the necessity for younger generations to grasp the realities of socialism. He notes, “Because they weren’t alive when actual socialism was imposed on one-third of the planet, many young people don’t fully appreciate socialism’s devastating effects.”

Multinational Collaboration in Shaping the Narrative

“The Realities of Socialism” is a multifaceted endeavour, spearheaded by the Fraser Institute in partnership with renowned think-tanks such as the Institute of Economic Affairs (United Kingdom), the Institute of Public Affairs (Australia), and the Fund for American Studies (United States). This extensive multimedia project goes beyond the book and encompasses an interactive website, providing a comprehensive understanding of the impact of socialism on various nations. Readers seeking further information are encouraged to visit RealitiesofSocialism.org.

As the global discourse on economic systems continues to evolve, “The Road to Socialism and Back” provides a compelling account of Poland’s economic transformation, showcasing the significant improvements in income, life expectancy, and social services following the transition from socialism to a vibrant market democracy. By shedding light on the tangible benefits of free markets and individual liberties, this study underscores the importance of informed decision-making and a comprehensive understanding of historical context in shaping the economic future of nations.