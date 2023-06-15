Thunder Bay Authorities Respond to Tragic Incident, Urging Public Cooperation

Thunder Bay, ON – In the early hours of June 15, 2023, emergency services including the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Thunder Bay Police Service, Superior North EMS, and Thunder Bay Fire Rescue swiftly responded to a distressing report of a single vehicle motor collision on Hwy 102, just west of Mapleward in Thunder Bay.

Tragic Outcome for Lone Occupant

Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement officials discovered a solitary pickup truck resting in the westbound ditch. Unfortunately, the lone occupant, identified as a 32-year-old resident of Thunder Bay, succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at Thunder Regional Health Sciences Centre.

Road Status and Public Advisory

Authorities have partially reopened Hwy 102, but only a single lane is available for traffic. In an effort to alleviate congestion and minimize wait times, the police are urging the public to consider using Hwy 11-17 as an alternate route if possible.

OPP Investigates with Collision Reconstructionist

The OPP Northwest Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Unit, including collision reconstructionists, has assumed responsibility for investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision. Their expertise and comprehensive analysis will aid in determining the cause of the tragic incident.

Appeal for Witnesses

Authorities are urging anyone who was present in the vicinity of Hwy 102 at the time of the collision to come forward with any information that may assist in the investigation. Witnesses are requested to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 and provide any relevant details they may have.

Maintaining Anonymity for Tipsters

For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers offers a dedicated hotline at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or the option to submit information online at www.tipsubmit.com. Valuable tips leading to a resolution may qualify for a cash reward of up to $2000.

Together in Supporting the Investigation

As Thunder Bay mourns the loss resulting from this devastating collision, it is crucial for the community to come together and support the investigation. By cooperating with authorities and providing any pertinent information, citizens can play a pivotal role in bringing closure to this tragic incident.