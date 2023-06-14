Thunder Bay – LIVING – As part of the process to update the Asset Management Plan (AMP), the City of Thunder Bay is seeking public feedback through two public surveys focused on Municipal Water and Wastewater services.

The Asset Management Plan helps the City make informed decisions about service delivery related to infrastructure and assets. The information gathered in the surveys will help identify areas for improvement and investment priorities, and ensure that City services align with the expectations and requirements of residents.

“Gathering feedback from residents on what levels of service are expected from the infrastructure owned and operated by the City is an important part of developing the AMP,” explained Project Manager Amy Coomes. “This information helps us to better understand their experiences, concerns and needs, and to manage our infrastructure assets to address those concerns and meet those needs, while also planning for the service requirements of the future.”

Residents can access the two surveys until July 28 at getinvolvedthunderbay.ca under “Asset Management Plan.”

Survey results will be compiled and used to inform the Asset Management Plan. Participation is voluntary, results remain anonymous, and the surveys take about 5 to 10 minutes to complete.

For more information or to request an accessible format of the survey, please contact Amy Coomes atamy.coomes@thunderbay.ca.