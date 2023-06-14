Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – Two new fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by late afternoon on June 14, 2023, according to the latest update. The fires, dubbed Thunder Bay 21 and Nipigon 21, are located near Beagle Lake in Wabakimi Provincial Park and in the community of Schreiber, respectively. Thunder Bay 21 covers 0.3 hectares, while Nipigon 21 spans 0.7 hectares; both fires are currently being held. An additional fire, Nipigon 20, was confirmed following an evening update on June 13, located near Elbow Lake and is also being held. As of this update, there are 39 active fires in the Northwest Region, with 11 not under control, six being held, six under control, and 16 being observed. Over the past 24 hours, three fires were called out.

Two new fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of June 14. Thunder Bay 21 is located near Beagle Lake in Wabakimi Provincial Park, approximately 48 kilometres west of Armstrong. The fire is being held at 0.3 hectares. Nipigon 21 is located in the community of Schreiber. The 0.7 hectare fire is being held.



One additional fire was confirmed following the previous update during the evening hours of June 13 Nipigon 20 is located near Elbow Lake, approximately 74 kilometres northwest of Geraldton. The 1.0 hectare fire is being held.

At the time of this update there are 39 active fires in the Northwest Region. Eleven of those fires are not under control, six fires are being held, six fires are under control and 16 fires are being observed. Three fires were called out over the past 24 hours.

The wildland fire hazard in the Northwest Region is predominantly high, with pockets of moderate hazard conditions in the Kenora, Red Lake, Thunder Bay, and Nipigon sectors.

Due to the extreme forest fire hazard, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has declared a Restricted Fire Zone for the entire fire region of Ontario (Zones 1 to 36). This restriction is in effect until further notice to protect public safety. Open air burning, including campfires, is not permitted within the boundaries of a Restricted Fire Zone, and all burning permits are suspended. Portable gas or propane stoves may be used for cooking and warmth, but must be handled with extreme caution. To report a wildland fire, residents are advised to dial 310-FIRE for locations north of the French and Mattawa rivers, and 911 for fires south of these rivers.