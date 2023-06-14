Nighttime Work Scheduled to Minimize Disruption

Thunder Bay – Starting at 7 pm tonight, motorists in Thunder Bay should prepare for partial closures on Arthur Street between Highway 61 and Mountdale Avenue. The closures are due to a comprehensive pavement resurfacing project that will be carried out in phases over the course of approximately one week.

Phased Approach to Minimize Traffic Disruption

The resurfacing project, involving the removal of existing asphalt pavement and the laying of two new asphalt layers, will be completed in four stages.

In the initial phase, expected to last two to three days, eastbound lanes will be closed while westbound lanes remain open. The second phase will reverse this, with westbound lanes closed and eastbound lanes open for another two to three days.

During the third and fourth phases, each expected to last around two days, the eastbound and then the westbound lanes will be respectively closed for the placement of the final asphalt layer.

Nighttime Operation to Ease Daytime Commute

In an effort to mitigate the impact on daily traffic, all work will be carried out overnight between the hours of 7 pm and 7 am.

Safety First: A Reminder to Motorists

Drivers are reminded to exercise caution when travelling through the construction zone, for their safety and the safety of the workers. The City of Thunder Bay thanks residents for their patience and cooperation during this necessary infrastructure upgrade.