Alberta: Current Situation and Evacuation Status

Edmonton – WILDFIRE Report – As of June 13, evacuation orders remain in effect for several areas in Alberta, including Edson, Yellowhead County, Fort Chipewyan, and parts of Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation. Evacuation alerts are in place for Brazeau County, including Lodgepole and Cynthia, as well as Woodlands County. In response to the wildfires, numerous road closures and advisories have been issued for north-central Alberta, and the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard provides up-to-date wildfire information. The wildfires are primarily human-caused, with 375 instances recorded, while lightning has caused 134, and 126 are under investigation.

Weather Changes and Air Quality

A shift in weather patterns is anticipated, with rain moving into the province and cooler temperatures in the western regions. However, eastern regions will continue to experience hot weather. Central regions are expected to see thunderstorms, potentially severe. Special air quality statements remain in effect across parts of Alberta due to the wildfires, and residents are encouraged to check airquality.alberta.ca to assess their local air quality health risk.

Support for Evacuees and Donation Information

The Alberta government continues to provide support to the 14,046 evacuees, with more than $29.2 million in e-transfers and over $9.8 million in debit cards distributed. Emergency evacuation assistance is now available for residents of Edson and Yellowhead County. Eligible evacuees can receive $1,250 per adult and an additional $500 per child under 18. The Canadian Red Cross has launched a support program for not-for-profit organizations providing immediate relief, offering $5,000 in one-time funding. Albertans wishing to help can make cash donations through the Canadian Red Cross or a recognized charitable organization of their choice.