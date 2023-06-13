A 17-year-old male has been arrested and charged after assaulting a man in a wheelchair and threatening him with a knife

Thunder Bay – News – In a disturbing incident that took place on Monday night, a 17-year-old male was arrested following the assault of an adult man in a wheelchair. The event unfolded at a residential address on Iris Crescent, Thunder Bay, with the Thunder Bay Police Service responding to reports of a disturbance shortly after 11 p.m.

Altercation Escalates to Physical Violence

Upon arrival, officers learned that an argument had broken out between four individuals within the residence. This altercation escalated to physical violence when the youth in question assaulted the man in a wheelchair. Following the initial assault, the situation further intensified as the youth brandished a knife and threatened the victim.

The accused quickly fled the scene on foot. However, officers arriving at the scene were able to locate and apprehend him without further incident. The accused and the victim were reportedly known to each other.

Victim Transported to Hospital

Paramedics from Superior North EMS were dispatched to the scene. They provided initial care to the victim before transporting him to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of his injuries.

Charges and Potential Penalties

The 17-year-old male from Thunder Bay has been charged with Assault with a Weapon, Assault Causing Bodily Harm, Uttering Threats – Death or Bodily Harm, and Failure to Comply with a Release Order.

Under the Canadian Criminal Code, these charges carry severe potential penalties. The charge of Assault with a Weapon could lead to up to 10 years of imprisonment on indictment​1​. Uttering Threats could result in imprisonment for up to two years on indictment​2​. Assault Causing Bodily Harm could carry a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in jail if pursued by indictment​3​. The penalty for Failure to Comply with a Release Order can vary based on the circumstances and the judge’s discretion.