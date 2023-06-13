THUNDER BAY – News – The Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) has begun probing into numerous complaints received regarding potential threats directed at individuals involved in recent protest activities in the southern part of the city.

The investigations are currently underway.

TBPS reaffirms its commitment to uphold the rights of citizens to engage in peaceful protests and demonstrations. However, when actions cross into the realm of criminal activity, the police will take necessary actions and lay charges when deemed appropriate.

The TBPS ensures that during live demonstrations, the safety of all community members is prioritized. This includes safeguarding them from threats, assaults, intimidation, and any acts that may incite hate or violence.

The presence of police at these demonstrations is to ensure that the public is secure in exercising their rights free from harassment and discrimination.

TBPS encourages anyone who thinks they might have fallen victim to a crime to step forward and file an official police report for comprehensive investigation.

To report a non-emergency situation, individuals can contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200 or visit the headquarters located at 1200 Balmoral Street in person.