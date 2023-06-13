Northwest District Ongoing Fire Situation

Thunder Bay – WILDFIRE UPDATE – As of June 13, 2023, three new fires have been confirmed in the Northwest Region, including Dryden 17 near Sturgeon Lake, Nipigon 19 near Rhuda Lake, and Dryden 18 near Kawaweogama Lake. These additions maintain the total number of active fires at 40, with twelve not under control, eight being held, four under control, and sixteen being observed. Seven fires were extinguished in the past 24 hours.

Fire Discovery and Control Efforts

Post the evening report on June 12, seven additional fires were discovered. Among these, Thunder Bay 19 near Vallee Lake and Thunder Bay 20 near Lac Des Mille Lacs have been successfully put out. However, Nipigon 18 near Napper Lake remains uncontrolled. Fires in the Dryden area, specifically Dryden 13 near Washeibemaga Lake, Dryden 14, 15, and 16 near the North Arm of Sturgeon Lake, are either being held or have been put out.

Northwest Region

Three new fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the early evening of June 13. Dryden 17 is located near Sturgeon Lake, an addition to a cluster of fires discovered the previous evening, approximately 22 kilometres south of Savant Lake. The 0.1 hectare fire is not under control. Nipigon 19 is located near Rhuda Lake, approximately 62 kilometres south of Eabametoong (Fort Hope) First Nation. The 6.0 hectare fire is not under control. Dryden 18 is located near Kawaweogama Lake approximately 43 kilometres east of Savant Lake. The 7.5 hectare fire is not under control.



At the time of this update there are 40 active fires in the Northwest Region. Twelve of these fires are not under control, eight fires are being held, four fires are under control and 16 fires were being observed. Seven fires were called out in the past 24 hours.

Seven additional fires were discovered following the previous report in the evening hours of June 12.

Thunder Bay 19 is located near Vallee Lake, approximately 13 kilometres southeast of Armstrong. The 0.2 hectare fire is out. Dryden 13 is located near Washeibemaga Lake, approximately 45 kilometres southeast of Dryden. The 0.3 hectare fire is being held. Nipigon 18 is located near Napper Lake, approximately 137 kilometres northwest of Nakina. The 3.0 hectare fire is not under control. Dryden 14 (0.1 hectares, fire is out), Dryden 15 (0.2 hectares, being held) and Dryden 16 (0.1 hectares, under control) are located near the North Arm of Sturgeon Lake. Thunder Bay 20 is located near Lac Des Mille Lacs, approximately 12 kilometres southeast of Upsala. The 0.1 hectare fire is out.



Fire Hazard Conditions and Restrictions

The wildland fire hazard remains high to extreme in the Northwest Region, with areas of moderate hazard in the far northern areas of Red Lake and Sioux Lookout sectors. In response to the extreme forest fire hazard, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has declared a Restricted Fire Zone for the entire fire region of Ontario (Zones 1 to 36). This restricts open air burning, including campfires, and suspends all burning permits. Portable gas or propane stoves are allowed but must be used with extreme caution.