Traffic stop unveils cocaine, illegal firearm, and further charges for 40-year-old Michael Kolisnik

Kenora, ON – Local law enforcement, including the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), and the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, have reported that a traffic stop on Lakeview Drive in Kenora has led to the arrest of a local resident, charged with a variety of drug and firearm-related offences.

On June 8, 2023, at around 3:15 pm, a Kenora OPP officer stopped a vehicle due to the driver’s suspended status. The driver, later identified as 40-year-old Michael Kolisnik, was taken into custody when the officer discovered illicit drugs and a .22 caliber handgun in the vehicle.

Following their investigation, Kolisnik has been charged with the possession of a Schedule I substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking under section 5(2) of the CDSA. He is also facing charges for possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime, as per section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

Firearm Charges Laid

Moreover, Kolisnik is facing multiple firearm-related charges under the Criminal Code, including unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon under section 91(1), possession of a firearm while prohibited under section 117.01(1), possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose under section 88, and occupying a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm under section 94.

Penalties under the Criminal Code of Canada for these offences can be severe. Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking could lead to life imprisonment, while possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime could result in up to ten years imprisonment.

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon could lead to five years imprisonment, and possession of a firearm while prohibited could carry a sentence of up to ten years. The charge of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose could result in ten years imprisonment, and occupying a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm could lead to imprisonment for five years.

Kolisnik is currently held in custody and is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on June 13, 2023.

The OPP urges anyone with information about the trafficking of illicit drugs to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, you can also reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/. A cash reward of up to $2,000 may be available for eligible tips.