39-Year-Old Adam Welby Faces Charges of Operating While Impaired by Alcohol and Drugs

THUNDER BAY, June 10, 2023 – Following a motor vehicle collision on Highway 61, the Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one individual with impaired operation.

Collision Leads to Charges

On the night of June 9, 2023, at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers from the Thunder Bay OPP detachment and members of the Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 61. Upon arrival, a single motor vehicle was found at the scene.

Charges and Potential Penalties

As a result of their investigation, the OPP has criminally charged Adam WELBY, a 39-year-old resident of Thunder Bay, with adult operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs.

If convicted, Welby could face a mandatory minimum penalty of a $1,000 fine for a first offence. For second and subsequent offences, the penalties could range from a minimum of 30 days to a maximum of 10 years in prison​.

In addition to the charges, Welby received a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment.

Court Date Set

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on July 28, 2023.

OPP Committed to Road Safety

The OPP remains committed to ensuring road safety and urges the public to report any suspected impaired driving incidents. To report, call 1-888-310-1122 or 911. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.