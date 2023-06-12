Issues Include Loss of Signal, Video on Demand, and PVR

THUNDER BAY – Tbaytel has issued a statement acknowledging that its TV customers are currently facing several service-related issues. These disruptions include a loss of signal, problems with Video on Demand, and issues with Personal Video Recorder (PVR) functionality.

The telecom company has asked affected customers to refrain from rebooting their set-top boxes at this time. Tbaytel confirmed that they are aware of the ongoing issues and are making every effort to restore services as quickly as possible.

At this time, Tbaytel has not provided an estimated time for when these issues will be fully resolved. The company expressed its apologies for any inconvenience this disruption may cause to its TV customers.

Tbaytel assures its customers that resolving this issue is their top priority. Updates on the situation will be provided as more information becomes available.