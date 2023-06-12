Northeast District Wildfire Situation and Status

SAULT STE MARIE – Wildfire Update – The Northeast Region of Ontario is facing a challenging wildfire situation, with a total of 28 active fires reported. Among these, fires under control include Sudbury 16, Sudbury 13, Cochrane 3, Wawa 2, Sault Ste Marie 3, Algonquin Park 6, Sault Ste Marie 6, Pembrooke 1, Cochrane 8, and Cochrane 10. Fires being held include Sudbury 15, Algonquin Park 7, Sault Ste Marie 4, and Wawa 3. Several fires, such as Kirkland Lake 5, Timmins 7, Cochrane 7, and Chapleau 3, are still not yet under control, posing significant risks to their respective areas.

Fire of Note and Travel Restrictions

The fire of note in the region is Sudbury 17, which has spread across 5,277 hectares since June 4 and remains uncontrolled. Fire crews are actively working on containing the fire, utilizing helicopter bucket operations and establishing values protection measures. Additionally, travel and access restrictions have been implemented in various districts due to the emergency area order. These restrictions aim to ensure public safety and facilitate effective fire suppression. Travel permits issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry are required to enter restricted areas.

Northeast Region

As of early Sunday evening, there are no new reported fires today.

Fires of note (also included with Implementation Orders section below):

Pembrooke 1 is under control at 43.7 hectares.

Timmins 7 is currently sized at 149 hectares west of Mattagami First Nation currently Not Under Control. Heavy equipment in effect around fire perimeter.

Kirkland Lake 5 is currently sized at 2,300 hectares Not Under Control north of Lady Evelyn Lake. Value assessment and protection is ongoing. Suppression efforts continued yesterday with air attack working priority areas on the fire.

Sudbury 17 which began June 4, is not yet under control and is 5277 hectares in size. Fire crews are allocated to this fire. Helicopter bucket operations took place yesterday to work priority areas on the fire. Values protection established on nearby locations.

Travel, use, and access Restrictions in the Northeast Region – MNRF Sudbury District:

Under the Emergency Area Order declared on June 5, 2023, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) Sudbury District has put in an Implementation Order to protect public safety and facilitate effective fire suppression. The following restrictions listed be and as outlined on the Implementation Order map are now in effect until further notice. All travel and use of the following areas is prohibited unless authorized by a Travel Permit issued by the Sudbury District MNRF: Highway 553 (also known as the Massey Tote Road) south of Cameron Creek at UTM Zone 17 East 408201 North 5136071, West Branch Rd south of Fleck Creek in Weeks Township at UTM Zone 17 East 427111 North 5145842, Highway 810 (also known as the Massey Tote Rd) south of Ritchie Falls at UTM Zone 17 East 403379 North 5152544, John’s Creek Rd at Porter Creek at UTM Zone 17 East 446601 North 5145635, Fox Lake Rd at Centre Creek at UTM Zone 17 East 446870 North 5162934, Kitt’s Creek Rd at Boon Township Road (Boon Township boundary) at UTM Zone 17 East 417813 North 5136184, Highway 553 (also known as the Massey Tote Rd) in Olinyk Township, south of Gervais Township at UTM Zone 17 East 408544 North 5183471, Pecors Road at the Joubin, Gaiashik Township boundary at UTM Zone 17 East 389417 North 5136617,

Under the Emergency Area Order declared on June 5, 2023, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF), Sudbury District, has put in an updated Implementation Order to protect public safety and facilitate effective fire suppression. The following actions listed below and on the Implementation Order map must be taken immediately: All persons must immediately evacuate the area indicated on the attached

Implementation Order map , including the Townships of; Olinyk, Plourde (south half), Prescott, Redden (west half), Strain, Teasdale, Poncet, Lehman, Lockeyer, Gerow and Gaiashik, unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry; Specifically, all travel and use of Highway 553 (also known as the Massey Tote Rd) south of Cameron Creek at UTM Zone 17 E 408201 N 5136071, as outlined on the attached Implementation Order map within the EAO. All travel and use of Highway 810 (also known as the Massey Tote Rd) north of the 17-mile crossover at UTM Zone 17 E 412333 N 5152544, as outlined on the attached Implementation Order map within the EAO. All travel and use of Highway 810 (also known as the Massey Tote Rd) south of Ritchie Falls at UTM Zone 17 E 403379 N 5177353, as outlined on the attached Implementation Order map within the EAO. All travel and use of Pecors Rd at the Joubin, Gaiashik Township boundary at UTM Zone 17 E 389417 N 5136617, as outlined on the attached Implementation Order map within the EAO All persons are prohibited from entering the area indicated on the attached map unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

Wawa 3, is currently being held at 6678 hectares. Chapleau 3 is located east of Chapleau and is currently 3916 hectares in size and not under control. Values assessment and protection is ongoing. New Implementation Orders have been placed for the WAW003 and CHA003 fires below.

Travel and use Restrictions in the Northeast Region – MNRF Chapleau-Wawa District:

Travel, use and access Restrictions in the Northeast Region – MNRF Chapleau-Wawa District (WAW003 fire): Under the Emergency Area Order declared on May 31, 2023, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, Chapleau-Wawa District has put in an Implementation Order for the WAW003 fire to protect public safety and to facilitate effective fire suppression. The following restrictions listed below and as outlined on the Implementation Order Map, are now in effect until further notice. All travel and use of the following areas is prohibited unless authorized by a Travel Permit issued by the Chapleau-Wawa District Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF): Road 226 west of the intersection of Road 226 and Hwy 631, UTM 16N E650945, N5390845, “Mink Lake East” Road north of intersection of “Mink Lake East” Road and Hwy. 631, UTM 16N E641248, N5385975, “Mink Lake Boat Launch” Road north of intersection of “Mink Lake Boat Launch” Road and Hwy. 631, UTM 16N E640894, N5385850, Operational Road 631-02 north of intersection of Road 631-02 and Hwy. 631, UTM 16N E638389 N5385839, Road 99 east of intersection of Road 99 and Hwy. 17, UTM 16N E632494 N5380114, Road 10 east of intersection of Road 10 and Hwy. 17, UTM 16N E636467 N5376886, “Pierrette Lake” Road south of intersection of “Pierrette Lake” Road and Hwy. 631, UTM 16N E639817 N5385754, Road 105 east of intersection of Road 105 and Road 100, UTM 16N E629104 N5392052, Road 200 east of intersection of Road 200 and Road 100, UTM 16N E634740 N5401182, Road 305 south of intersection of Road 305 and Road 300, UTM 16N E641626 N5413489, and Use and occupation of Crown land within 500m in all directions of UTM 16N E642341 N5385979 (Depew River/ Caribou Lake Campsite For more information on the travel and use restrictions, see the Implementation Order Map . If you have any questions or require travel permits, please contact the Chapleau-Wawa District Office at 705-856-2396.

Travel, use and access Restrictions in the Northeast Region – MNRF Chapleau-Wawa District (CHA003 fire): Under the Emergency Area Order declared on June 9, 2023, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, Chapleau-Wawa District has put in an Implementation Order for the CHA003 fire to protect public safety and to facilitate effective fire suppression. The following restrictions listed below and as outlined on the Implementation Order Map, are now in effect until further notice. All travel and use of the following areas is prohibited unless authorized by a Travel Permit issued by the Chapleau-Wawa District Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF): Dore Road (aka Foleyet Timber Road) south of UTM 17N E381644 N5300986, Jerome Road north of the Sultan Industrial Road, UTM 17N E396782 N5266107, Mallard Road north of the Sultan Industrial Road, UTM 17N E395324 N5266100, and Dore Road (aka Foleyet Timber Road) north of the Sultan Industrial Road, UTM 17N E387440 N5273197 For more information on the travel and use restrictions, see the Implementation Order Map If you have any questions or require travel permits, please contact the Chapleau-Wawa District Office at 705-856-2396.

Cochrane 7 at 10395 hectares Value assessment is ongoing. Construction of dozer guards along the south end and western flank are on going to help contain the fire. The fire is 90 km east of Cochrane. No ignition operations took place yesterday. Cochrane 6 at 1239 hectares. Air suppression, Fire Ranger crews and heavy equipment working in the Cochrane Fire Management area. Travel, use, and access Restrictions in the Northeast Region – MNRF Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District: Under the Emergency Area Order effective 7:01 a.m. EDT on June 6, 2023, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF), Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District has put in an Implementation Order to protect public safety and to facilitate effective fire suppression. The following restrictions listed below and as outlined on the Implementation Order map are now in effect until further notice. All travel and use of the following areas is prohibited unless authorized by a Travel Permit issued by the Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District MNRF:

Translimit Road eastwards beginning where it intersects with the Northwest Industrial Road at UTM Zone 17 E 529709 N 5434121 Translimit Road west of the Ontario-Quebec border at UTM Zone 17 E 608042 N 5423187 Northwest Industrial Road north of the Abitibi bridge at UTM Zone 17 E 523719 N 5402519 Use and occupation of Crown lands and roads within the Townships of: Teefy, Edwards, Moody, Rickard, Knox, Kerrs, Galna, Mortimer, Sherring, Marathon, Bowyer, Purvis, Steele, Berry, Sargeant, Bonis, Sweatman, Stimson, Findlay, Henley, Pliny, Scapa, Hepburn, Dempsay, Freele, Challies, Case, Abbotsford, Adair, and Rand. If you have any questions or require travel permits , please contact the Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District office at 705-272-7178 or by email mnrf.coc@ontario.ca



Implementation Orders and Restricted Areas

