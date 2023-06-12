Northwest Fire District Current Fire Situation

As of the early evening of June 12, 2023, six new fires have been confirmed in the Northwest region, bringing the total number of active fires to 40. Of these, fifteen fires are not under control, four are being held, five are under control, and sixteen are being observed. Fires of particular concern include Sioux Lookout 34 near Lynxpaw Lake, Sioux Lookout 35 in the community of Slate Falls First Nation, Kenora 23 west of Oak Lake, Nipigon 17 near Altitude Lake, and Thunder Bay 18 near Webster Lake in Wabakimi Provincial Park. All of these fires are currently not under control.

Restricted Fire Zone in Effect

Due to the extreme forest fire hazard, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has declared a Restricted Fire Zone for the entire fire region of Ontario (Zones 1 to 36). The Restricted Fire Zone is in effect until further notice. Restricted Fire Zones help protect public safety. Open air burning, including campfires, is not permitted within the boundaries of a Restricted Fire Zone. Portable gas or propane stoves may be used for cooking and warmth BUT must be handled with extreme caution. All burning permits are suspended.

Fire of Note

The 9,285-hectare fire, Sioux Lookout 7 (Cat Lake), is of special note. Despite its size, fire behaviour has been minimal. A helicopter has been assigned to continue monitoring this fire, which remains not under control. Meanwhile, Sioux Lookout 36 near Bowern Lake is being observed at 4.0 hectares.

Northwest Region

Six new fires were confirmed in the Northwest region by the early evening of June 12. At the time of this update there were 40 active fires in the Northwest Region. Fifteen of these fires are not under control, four were being held, five were under control and 16 were being observed. Sioux Lookout 34 is located near Lynxpaw Lake, approximately 80 kilometres north of Sioux Lookout, the 1.0 hectare fire is not under control. Sioux Lookout 35 is located in the community of Slate Falls First Nation, approximately 121 kilometres north of Sioux Lookout. The 0.1 hectare fire is not under control. Kenora 23 is located west of Oak Lake, approximately 78 kilometres north/northeast of Kenora. The 1.0 hectare fire is not under control and received air attack, Monday afternoon. Nipigon 17 is located near Altitude Lake, approximately 34 kilometres west/northwest of Geraldton. The 0.1 hectare fire is not under control. Sioux Lookout 36 located near Bowern Lake, approximately 63 kilometres east/northeast of the town of Pickle Lake. The fire is being observed at 4.0 hectares. Thunder Bay 18 is located near Webster Lake in Wabakimi Provincial Park, approximately 66 kilometres south of Pickle Lake. The 8 hectare fire is not under control.

Fire of Note: Sioux Lookout 7 (Cat Lake)

Fire behaviour has been minimal on this 9,285 hectare fire. A helicopter has been assigned to continue monitoring this fire which remains not under control.



Fire Hazard in the Region

The fire hazard in the Northwest region is predominantly high to extreme, with some areas of moderate hazard in the eastern parts of the Nipigon sector. This underscores the need for ongoing vigilance and the importance of following all fire safety rules and regulations to prevent new fires and keep existing ones from spreading.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.