Habitual Property Crime Offender Arrested After Community Tip-off; Suspect to Appear in Court in July

RAINY RIVER DISTRICT, June 3, 2023 – A combination of public vigilance and swift action by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) of the Rainy River Detachment resulted in the apprehension of a frequent property crime offender and the recovery of stolen items.

Following a theft report lodged in the Rainy River District earlier in the day, the OPP identified a suspect. The officers then initiated a comprehensive search operation in the vicinity to locate the individual.

Community Member Spots Suspect, Leads to Arrest

In the afternoon, a local resident spotted the suspect trespassing on a property in a rural cottage area and alerted the police. Responding officers apprehended the suspect after a brief foot chase. Subsequent investigations led to a search and successful recovery of the stolen property.

Charges Laid Against Rainy River Resident

Sherri Lee JOLICOEUR, a 44-year-old from Rainy River, Ontario, has been charged with one count each of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 and failure to comply with probation. JOLICOEUR was released from custody and is slated to appear in the Rainy River Ontario Court of Justice on July 27, 2023, to answer to the charges.

Under the Canadian Criminal Code, possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 is a serious offence punishable by imprisonment for up to two years. A charge of failing to comply with probation can result in penalties ranging from fines to imprisonment, depending on the nature and severity of the violation.

OPP Urges Public to Report Crime

The OPP continues to rely on the public to report crimes. They encourage anyone with information regarding this or any other crime to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Information can also be submitted online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.