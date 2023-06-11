THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings this morning.

Sunshine Will Reign Supreme today

Wearing sunscreen is crucial to safeguard your skin against the harmful effects of the sun’s ultraviolet radiation. Sunscreen forms a protective barrier that helps to block out both UVA and UVB rays, reducing the risk of sunburn, premature aging, and skin cancer.

Applying sunscreen with a high sun protection factor (SPF) is recommended, along with reapplying it every two hours, especially if you are spending an extended period outdoors. Remember to cover all exposed areas, including face, neck, ears, and any other exposed skin. It’s also a good idea to wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses for additional sun protection.

Thunder Bay Basks in Sunshine and Gentle Breezes!

Thunder Bay is in for a treat as the sun takes center stage, painting the city with a vibrant glow. Get ready to embrace the warmth and radiance as sunny skies prevail throughout the day, bringing a sense of joy and rejuvenation.

With the wind making its presence felt, starting from the northeast at 20 km/h gusting to 40, a gentle breeze will accompany the sun’s brilliance. It’s nature’s way of adding a touch of playfulness to the atmosphere, as the wind dances through the city streets.

The temperature climbs to a comfortable high of 20 degrees Celsius, creating the perfect conditions to enjoy outdoor activities or simply soak up the sun’s energy. However, don’t forget to protect yourself from the UV rays, as the UV index is at 7, indicating a high level of sun intensity.

As the day progresses into the evening, the skies remain clear, creating an enchanting backdrop for the night. The wind shifts to the north at 20 km/h, gradually becoming light, allowing for a calm and peaceful atmosphere.

With the night settling in, the temperature descends to a refreshing low of 6 degrees Celsius. It’s an invitation to enjoy the serenity of the clear skies, stargazing or taking a moment to unwind and appreciate the beauty that surrounds you.

Thunder Bay is in for a delightful day of sunshine and gentle breezes, providing the perfect blend of warmth and tranquility. Soak up the sun’s rays, embrace the refreshing winds, and savor the clear night sky. Nature’s wonders are on display, inviting you to immerse yourself in the beauty of Thunder Bay.

Fort Frances Shines Brightly Under the Sunny Skies!

Fort Frances is in for a day filled with abundant sunshine, bringing a radiant glow to the town. Prepare to bask in the warmth and soak up the positive energy that the sun provides.

As the morning progresses, the wind will gradually shift, coming from the north at 20 km/h gusting to 40 by midday. This gentle breeze adds a refreshing touch to the atmosphere, creating a pleasant outdoor environment.

With the sun shining brightly, the temperature rises to a comfortable high of 22 degrees Celsius, inviting residents and visitors alike to step outside and enjoy the beautiful weather. However, be mindful of the UV rays, as the UV index is at a very high level of 8. Remember to protect yourself with appropriate sun protection measures.

As the day transitions into the evening, the skies remain clear, creating a stunning backdrop for a serene and tranquil night. The wind gradually shifts to the north at 20 km/h, eventually becoming light, providing a calm and peaceful atmosphere.

As the night settles in, the temperature descends to a refreshing low of 9 degrees Celsius, creating a pleasant ambiance for a restful night’s sleep or an evening of stargazing.

Fort Frances is set to shine brightly under the sunny skies, offering an opportunity to embrace the warmth, enjoy outdoor activities, and appreciate the beauty of nature. Soak up the sun’s rays, feel the gentle breeze, and savour the clear night as Fort Frances exudes its natural charm.

Vermilion Bay and Dryden: A Glorious Day of Sunshine and Clear Skies!

Get ready for a day filled with sunshine and clear skies as Vermilion Bay and Dryden bask in the glory of beautiful weather. The fog patches that greeted the morning hours will dissipate, making way for a picturesque day ahead.

As the morning progresses, the wind will shift to the northeast at 20 km/h, with gusts reaching 40 km/h. This gentle breeze adds a refreshing touch to the air, making it the perfect time to step outside and enjoy the day.

Under the radiant sun, temperatures rise to a comfortable high of 23 degrees Celsius, inviting residents and visitors to indulge in outdoor activities and soak up the delightful warmth. However, keep in mind that the UV index is at a very high level of 8, so take necessary precautions to protect yourself from the sun’s rays.

As the day transitions into the evening, the skies remain clear, offering a captivating backdrop for a serene and tranquil night. The wind gradually shifts to the north at 20 km/h, eventually becoming light, creating a calm and peaceful atmosphere.

As the night unfolds, temperatures drop to a pleasant low of 9 degrees Celsius, allowing for a comfortable and relaxing evening. Whether you choose to stargaze, take a leisurely stroll, or enjoy a cozy evening indoors, the clear skies provide the perfect setting.

Vermilion Bay and Dryden are set to experience a glorious day of sunshine and clear skies. Bid farewell to the morning fog and embrace the beauty of nature as you enjoy the warmth, the gentle breeze, and the clarity of the atmosphere.

Kenora Basks in Sun-Kissed Bliss with Perfectly Clear Skies!

Kenora is in for a treat with a day filled with sunshine and clear skies. The sun will be shining brightly, casting its warm glow over the picturesque landscape of this beautiful region.

As the day progresses, the wind will shift to the north, reaching a speed of 20 km/h near noon. This gentle breeze adds a refreshing touch to the air, creating a pleasant atmosphere to embrace the day’s activities.

The high temperature for the day will reach a comfortable 24 degrees Celsius, providing the perfect conditions for outdoor enjoyment. However, it’s important to note that the UV index is at a very high level of 8, so take precautions and protect your skin from the sun’s rays.

As the day transitions into the evening, the clear skies will continue to grace the scenery, offering an enchanting view of the starry night. With no clouds in sight, the stars will twinkle and illuminate the darkness, creating a serene and peaceful ambiance.

Temperatures will gradually cool down during the night, reaching a low of 13 degrees Celsius. It’s the ideal time to unwind and enjoy the tranquility of the night, whether you’re stargazing, having a cozy evening at home, or taking a leisurely walk under the moonlit sky.

Kenora is set to experience a day of sun-kissed bliss with clear skies and delightful weather. Embrace the warmth of the sun, relish the gentle breeze, and marvel at the beauty of a starry night.

Wasaho Cree Nation Shines Brightly with Sun-Drenched Delight

Get ready to soak up the sun’s radiant rays as Wasaho Cree Nation enjoys a day of pure sunshine and warmth. The sky will be adorned with a brilliant display of clear blue, inviting you to bask in the natural splendour of this vibrant community.

As the day unfolds, the wind will shift to the southwest, gradually picking up speed to reach 30 km/h. This gentle breeze adds a refreshing touch to the air, providing a delightful backdrop for any outdoor activities you have planned.

The high temperature for the day will be a delightful 26 degrees Celsius, making it the perfect opportunity to embrace the outdoors and enjoy the beauty of nature. However, it’s important to keep in mind that the UV index is at a high level of 7, so don’t forget to protect your skin and stay hydrated throughout the day.

As the sun begins to set, the clear skies will transition into a serene night. The stars will emerge, painting a breathtaking picture of the cosmos above. The wind will shift to the west, blowing at a speed of 20 km/h, occasionally gusting to 40. It’s a gentle breeze that adds a touch of magic to the evening ambiance.

Temperatures will gradually cool down as the night progresses, reaching a low of 13 degrees Celsius. It’s the perfect time to relax and unwind, whether you choose to stargaze, enjoy a peaceful evening stroll, or simply savour the tranquility of the night.

Wasaho Cree Nation is in for a day filled with sun-drenched delight and a clear, starlit night. Embrace the warmth of the sun, relish the gentle breeze, and marvel at the beauty of the night sky.