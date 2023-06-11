ATIKOKAN, ON – Due to the efforts of the Treaty Three Police and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) at Atikokan, an impaired driver was apprehended after concerned citizens reported erratic driving on Highway 11.

The incident occurred around 7:00 pm on June 9, 2023, when the Atikokan OPP responded to complaints about a vehicle’s unusual movement on Highway 11 in the Seine River area. The Treaty Three Police assisted in locating the vehicle and the driver west of Atikokan.

The ensuing investigation revealed the driver was under the influence, leading to their arrest and transportation to the Fort Frances OPP Detachment for additional tests.

Roxanne BOSHKAYKIN, a 30-year-old resident of Seine River Ontario, is now facing criminal charges, including one count of impaired operation – alcohol, and one count of failure or refusal to comply with a demand. On top of the criminal charges, BOSHKAYKIN was charged under a provincial statute for driving without a licence.

The consequences for BOSHKAYKIN include a vehicle impoundment for seven days and a 90-day driver’s licence suspension. She was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in the Atikokan Ontario Court of Justice on July 27, 2023, to answer to the charges.

Impaired driving is a serious issue that claims dozens of lives in OPP jurisdictions each year. It’s a dangerous behaviour and a severe criminal offence. The OPP reminds all road users that safety is a shared responsibility. If you spot an impaired driver, call 911 immediately.

In an effort to prevent drinking and driving, the OPP recommends various strategies. These include designating a sober driver, using public transportation or ride-sharing services, or arranging for a stay-over. The OPP also encourages the use of local sober ride programs if available. Remember, if you’re intoxicated, it’s not just your safety at risk but also the safety of others on the road.

Impaired driving in Canada is defined as “having care or the control of a motor vehicle while the person’s ability to operate the motor vehicle is impaired by alcohol or a drug”. In Canada, the prohibited blood alcohol concentration is “80 milligrams (mg) or more of alcohol per 100 millilitres (ml) of blood.” Penalties can be applied up to two hours after the act of driving​.

If convicted of a first offence of alcohol-impaired driving at or over .08 within two hours of driving, the mandatory minimum penalty is a $1,000 fine. The fines increase according to blood alcohol concentration. A second conviction carries a mandatory minimum 30 days in prison. A third conviction results in a mandatory minimum penalty of 120 days in prison. The maximum penalty for these charges is 10 years in prison​.