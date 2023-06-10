Multiple Fires Burn Out of Control as Wildfire Situation Intensifies

Thunder Bay – WILDFIRE UPDATE – In the Northwest Region, the wildfire situation has escalated with the confirmation of twelve new fires as of June 10. One noteworthy blaze, Sioux Lookout 7, continues to grow and remains un-contained. This fire, spanning 9,285 hectares, poses a significant threat to the remote First Nation community of Cat Lake. While initial attack crews have successfully extinguished seven fires in the past 24 hours, the region still faces the challenge of containing and controlling eleven active fires. The overall fire hazard ranges from moderate to high across most parts of the district, with some areas experiencing lower hazard levels near Lake of the Woods and the eastern region.

The increasing number of wildfires in the Northwest District is a cause for concern as new fires continue to emerge. The situation remains critical as several fires, including Red Lake 26, Red Lake 27, and Red Lake 28, are not yet under control. Additionally, Sioux Lookout 7, with its significant size, demands ongoing monitoring by an Incident Commander stationed in Cat Lake. With a total of 29 active fires in the region, firefighting crews are working diligently to contain the fires and protect vulnerable communities. The wildfire hazard remains a challenge, with the majority of the region experiencing moderate to high fire risk.

As the wildfire situation unfolds, it is crucial for residents in the Northwest District to stay informed and follow any instructions or evacuation orders issued by local authorities. The unpredictable nature of wildfires necessitates constant vigilance and adherence to fire safety protocols.

Efforts to suppress the fires and protect communities continue, but the cooperation and awareness of residents are essential in mitigating the impact of these wildfires.

Northwest Region

Twelve new fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the early evening of June 10: Fort Frances 8 was located approximately 1.8 kilometres north of Highway 11 and 0.8 kilometres east of Hopkins Bay Road. The 0.1 hectare fire is now out. Fort Frances 9 is located near the west end of Forsberg Lake, approximately 0.2 hectares north of Highway 622. The 0.2 hectare fire is not yet under control. Kenora 21 was located approximately 15 kilometres northeast of Perrault Falls near the western shore of Lac Seul. The 0.1 hectare fire is now out. Sioux Lookout 29 is a remote fire located approximately 32 kilometres southeast of Pipestone River Provincial Park. The 15 hectare fire is currently being observed. Sioux Lookout 30 is a remote fire located approximately 20 kilometres north of Muskrat Dam. The 5.0 hectare fire is currently being observed. Red Lake 26 is located approximately 12.6 kilometres northeast of Trout Lake and 2.7 kilometres northwest of Guest Lake. The 20.0 hectare fire is not yet under control. Red Lake 27 is located approximately 29 kilometres east of Trout Lake near the western shore of Washagomis Lake. The 0.5 hectare fire is not yet under control. Red Lake 28 is located approximately 50 kilometres north of Kejick Bay Island in Lac Seul. The 2.0 hectare fire is not yet under control. Red Lake 29 is located approximately 6.3 kilometres northeast of Mckenzie Bay in Lac Seul. The 0.2 hectare fire is not yet under control. Dryden 7 is located approximately 31 kilometres northwest of Ignace near Abamategwia Lake. The 0.1 hectare fire is currently being held. Dryden 8 is located approximately 25 kilometres north of Ignace near Barrel Lake. The 1.0 hectare fire is not yet under control. Dryden 9 is located approximately 6.1 kilometres east of Highway 599 and 10.1 kilometres southeast of Silver Dollar. The 0.1 hectare fire is not yet under control.

Three additional fires were discovered during the evening hours of June 9, following yesterday’s update: Sioux Lookout 28 is located approximately 33 kilometres north of Pickle Lake and 4.8 kilometres east of Mamiegowish Lake. The 2.0 hectare fire is not yet under control. Kenora 20 was located approximately 16.4 kilometres southwest of Sioux Narrows and 5.8 kilometres southeast of Carstens Lake. The 0.1 hectare fire is now out. Red Lake 25 was located approximately 2 kilometres east of Madsen and 0.5 kilometres north of Faulkenham Lake. The 0.5 hectare fire is now out.

Fire of Note: Sioux Lookout 7 remains at 9,285 hectares and is not under control at this time. The fire is located north of the remote First Nation of Cat Lake. An Incident Commander is stationed in Cat Lake to monitor growth on the fire.

At the time of this update there were 29 active fires in the Northwest Region. A total of 4 fires are under control, 11 fires are not under control, 4 fires are being held and 10 fires are being observed. Initial attack crews have called 7 fires out in the past 24 hours.

The wildland fire hazard is mostly moderate to high across the northwest region, with some areas of low hazard around Lake of the Woods and toward the eastern side of the region.

Restricted Fire Zone Remains in Effect

Due to the extreme forest fire hazard, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has declared a Restricted Fire Zone for the entire fire region of Ontario (Zones 1 to 36). The Restricted Fire Zone is in effect until further notice. Restricted Fire Zones help protect public safety. Open air burning, including campfires, is not permitted within the boundaries of a Restricted Fire Zone. Portable gas or propane stoves may be used for cooking and warmth BUT must be handled with extreme caution. All burning permits are suspended.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.