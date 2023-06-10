Thunder Bay – News – A dangerous and often deadly drug, Bromazolan is raising serious concern in Canada. The online availability of Bromazolam, a powerful and unregulated sedative that’s just a click away​​.

Bromazolam, which is not approved for medical use anywhere in the world, is believed to be linked to a rise in overdose fatalities across Canada. The drug is often used by dealers to enhance the potency of street drugs, with lethal outcomes when mixed with opioids.

Bromazolam not only depresses the respiratory system but also hampers the effectiveness of antidotes like naloxone​.

“Benzodope,” or benzodiazepine-laced opioids, have caused a devastating wave of deaths across the country.

Major Component in Drugs that Account for Overdoses

In Ontario, benzodiazepines were found in the blood samples of nearly half of all overdose fatalities last year, resulting in 1,170 deaths. Despite public health warnings, Bromazolam and other benzos remain available online, a fact that concerns health officials​.

The ease of access to these drugs online is particularly alarming, as they can be purchased with a few clicks and shipped directly to the buyer’s door. Despite efforts to shut down websites selling Bromazolam, new portals continue to emerge, making the drug readily available in pill or powder form for as little as $100​​.

Many of these websites falsely claim to be based in Canada, providing fake contact numbers and addresses. They assure buyers that domestic shipments via XpressPost are safe from seizure, a claim that isn’t entirely accurate.

While Canada Post has teams of postal inspectors trained to detect and remove non-mailable matter, the sheer volume of parcels and letters delivered across the country makes it a daunting task​.

The primary source of synthetic drugs flooding North American markets has been identified as Chinese chemical firms. Although these companies faced a ban on fentanyl exports in 2019 under U.S. pressure, they continue to be deeply involved in the illicit trade.

They now ship large quantities of precursor chemicals to countries like Mexico, where local labs synthesize opioids and methamphetamines. These are then smuggled into the U.S. and Canada by drug cartels. The same route is suspected for Bromazolam, which is often mixed with fentanyl​.

In the face of this ongoing crisis, health officials and law enforcement agencies face significant challenges in controlling the illegal online sales of these substances.

What Can You Do as a Parent?

Parents can take several steps to ensure their teenagers are not ordering drugs online:

Education: Educate your children about the dangers of drug use, including those bought online. This includes not just the physical risks, but also legal consequences. Make sure they understand that just because something is available online, it doesn’t mean it’s safe or legal. Open Communication: Maintain an open line of communication with your teenager. Encourage them to talk about their experiences and concerns, and make sure they feel comfortable discussing difficult topics like drugs. Monitor Internet Use: Keep an eye on your teenager’s internet use. While it’s important to respect their privacy, it’s also important to be aware of what they’re doing online. Consider discussing rules for internet use and perhaps having devices in common areas where activity can be more easily monitored. Recognize the Signs: Understand the signs of drug use or substance abuse. Changes in behavior, physical appearance, school performance, or social circles could be red flags. Provide Support: If you suspect your teenager might be using drugs, provide support and help them seek professional help if necessary. This could be a counsellor, family doctor, or a local support group. Promote Healthy Habits: Encourage participation in healthy activities, like sports, arts, or volunteering. These can provide positive outlets for stress, reduce boredom, and lessen the chance of them seeking out harmful substances. Be a Good Role Model: Show your teenager through your own behaviour the kind of responsible decisions you want them to make. This includes responsible use of prescription medications, alcohol, and discussing your views on illicit substances.

Remember, it’s important to approach these conversations with empathy and understanding. The goal is to guide and support, not to control or invade their privacy.