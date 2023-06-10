Thunder Bay – Authorities are appealing to the public for help in their search for a missing 19-year-old woman, Amity Diaczuk. The Thunder Bay Police Service reports that Diaczuk was last in contact with her family on April 9, 2023.

Though she resides in Thunder Bay, her last known location was near Oinonen Road, Neebing Township.

Diaczuk is described as a Caucasian female, approximately 6 feet tall with a slender build. She has a light complexion, long blonde hair, and blue eyes. Unfortunately, no details are currently available regarding the clothing she was last seen wearing.

The Thunder Bay Police Service is urging anyone with information about Diaczuk’s whereabouts to get in touch by calling (807) 684-1200. Alternatively, tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.p3tips.com.