Suspected Cocaine, Cash, and Other Items Associated with Drug Trafficking Seized

SIOUX LOOKOUT – NEWS – In a coordinated operation in Sioux Lookout, three individuals have been taken into custody on criminal and drug-related charges.

On June 8, 2023, the Sioux Lookout Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment, alongside the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Provincial Joint Force Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team, Emergency Response Team (ERT), Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), and Canine Unit (K9), conducted a search warrant at a residence on Millar Crescent in the Town of Sioux Lookout. The Treaty Three Police Service and Nishnawbe Aski Police Service also provided assistance in the operation.

As a result of the investigation, three individuals were apprehended, and substances suspected to be illicit drugs, including cocaine, were seized. Canadian currency and other items linked to drug trafficking were also confiscated.

The arrested individuals are Fahmi Kamal Abdi, a 29-year-old resident of Ottawa, ON, Adil Faisal Nasir, a 31-year-old also from Ottawa, ON, and Israel Kakepetum, a 50-year-old resident of Sioux Lookout, ON. The charges they face under the Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) include Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, and Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000 – in Canada.

The accused individuals are currently being held in custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sioux Lookout on June 9, 2023.

For anyone with information about the trafficking of illicit drugs, the OPP urges them to contact 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/, where tipsters may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.