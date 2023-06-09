Northwest Region, June 8, 2023, 17:51 CST – New Fire Developments

Thunder Bay – WILDFIRE UPDATE – The Northwest Region reported three fresh fire incidents as of the early evening of June 8:

The uncontrolled Sioux Lookout 22 fire, west of Pipestone River Provincial Park, approximately 94 kilometers north of Pickle Lake, spans an area of 3.0 hectares.

Nipigon 12, another uncontrolled fire, is located about 40 kilometers southwest of Geraldton and 20 kilometers southeast of Jellicoe, covering 0.8 hectares.

Red Lake 24, not under control, is approximately 15.9 kilometers northeast of Trout Lake, covering a 0.1-hectare area.

Significant Fire Update

Sioux Lookout 7, still out of control, remains at 9,285 hectares. This fire is north of the remote First Nation of Cat Lake. Firefighting crews have been able to consolidate hose lines along the fire’s southern edge.

As of this update, there are 24 active fires in the Northwest Region. Seven fires are under control, five are uncontrolled, five are being held, and seven are being observed. In the last 24 hours, initial attack crews have extinguished one fire.

The wildland fire hazard across the Northwest Region is rated high to extreme, except for a strip of low to moderate hazard extending northward from Red Lake along the Manitoba border.

Implementation of Restricted Fire Zone

In response to the extreme forest fire hazard, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry declared a Restricted Fire Zone effective from Thursday, June 1 at 12:01 am local time. The affected districts include Kenora, Red Lake/Sioux Lookout, Dryden/Fort Frances/Atikokan, Thunder Bay/Ignace, the northwest portion of the Far North, and parts of Nipigon/Geraldton District. All open-air burning, including campfires, is prohibited within the Restricted Fire Zone. Portable gas or propane stoves may be used for cooking and warmth but must be handled with extreme caution. All burning permits are suspended. The Restricted Fire Zone will remain in effect until further notice.

How to Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. For a forest fire south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please call 911.