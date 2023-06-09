Wildfire Hazard Ranges from Low to Extreme

To ensure public safety, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has implemented a Restricted Fire Zone for the entire fire region of Ontario. This zone prohibits open air burning, including campfires, and all burning permits are suspended. However, portable gas or propane stoves can be used cautiously for cooking and warmth. It is crucial to handle them with extreme care due to the prevailing fire hazard conditions.

Five new fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the early evening of June 9: Sioux Lookout 24 (0.2 hectares) and Sioux Lookout 25 (1.0 hectares) are both located approximately 5 kilometres northeast and north of Retter Lake, respectively . Sioux Lookout 24 is now out and Sioux Lookout 25 is not yet under control. Sioux Lookout 26 is located near the southern shore of Lake St. Joseph, approximately 29 kilometres west of Highway 599. The 0.4 hectare fire is not yet under control. Sioux Lookout 27 is located near the northern shore of Lake St. Joseph, approximately 30 kilometres southwest of New Osnaburgh. The 0.3 hectare fire is not yet under control. Thunder Bay 15 is located approximately 18 kilometres northwest of Armstrong near Alphonse Bay in Caribou Lake. The 0.1 hectare fire is not yet under control.

Two additional fires were discovered during the evening hours of June 8, following yesterday’s update: Fort Frances 7 is located about 35 kilometres west of Highway 622 and 12 kilometres northwest Eltrut Lake. The 2.5 hectare fire is not yet under control. Sioux Lookout 23 is a remote fire located about 20 kilometres west of Big Trout Lake and 8.6 kilometres southeast of Severn Lake. The 10 hectare fire is currently being observed.

Fire of Note: Sioux Lookout 7 remains at 9,285 hectares and is not under control at this time. The fire is located north of the remote First Nation of Cat Lake. Crews have consolidated hose lines along the southern portion of the fire.

At the time of this update there were 25 active fires in the Northwest Region. A total of 4 fires are under control, 10 fires are not under control, 3 fires are being held and 8 fires are being observed. Initial attack crews have called 5 fires out in the past 24 hours.

The wildland fire hazard is a patchwork of low to extreme across the Northwest Region as precipitation moves across the region from the Manitoba border.

To report a wildland fire, dial 310-FIRE for fires located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, or dial 911 for fires south of these rivers.