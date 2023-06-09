Sault Ste Marie – Wildfire Update – As of June 9, 2023, the Northeast Region is experiencing multiple active fires. A new fire called Sudbury 9 has been confirmed, located in Rushbrook Provincial Park. It covers an area of 0.1 hectares and is currently not under control. In total, there are 34 active fires in the region, with some under control or being held, while others are not yet under control. Some notable fires include Timmins 7, sized at 120 hectares, and Kirkland Lake 5, which is 2,100 hectares in size and poses ongoing challenges for fire crews.

Due to the severity of the fire situation, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has implemented travel and access restrictions in various districts, including Sudbury, Chapleau-Wawa, and Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing. These restrictions prohibit travel and use of specific areas unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the respective district MNRF office. The fire hazard remains high to extreme across the entire Northeast Region, leading to the declaration of a Restricted Fire Zone. In this zone, open air burning, including campfires, is prohibited, but portable gas or propane stoves may be used with caution.

Northeast Region

As of early Friday evening, there is 1 new confirmed fire in the region today. Sudbury 9 is located in the south end of Rushbrook Provincial Park, 1 kilometer west of Rushbrook Lake. The 0.1 hectare fire is not under control.

Including new fires, there are currently 34 active fires in the Northeast Region: Fires currently under control include, Sudbury 13 at 0.1 hectares, Cochrane 9 at 5 hectares, Cochrane 3 at 80 hectares, Cochrane 2 at 0.4 hectares, and Wawa 2 at 105 hectares, Hearst 4 at 12 hectares, Kirkland Lake 6 at 0.2 hectares, Sault Ste Marie 3 at 2.8, Algonquin Park 6 at 30 hectares. Fires being held include, Pembrooke 1 at 43.7 hectares, Cochrane 8 at 35 hectares, Sudbury 16 at 14.1 hectares, Sudbury 15 at 3.4 hectares, Algonquin Park 7 at 2.1 hectares, Sault Ste Marie 5 at 3 hectares Sault Ste Marie 6 at 4 hectares, Sault Ste Marie 7 at 1.2. Fires currently not yet under control include Kirkland Lake 5 at 2100 hectares, Timmins 7 at 120 hectares, Cochrane 7 at 9047 hectares, Cochrane 6 at 1239 hectares, Cochrane 5 at 11 hectares, Hearst 5 at 90 hectares, Sault Ste Marie 4 at 14 hectares, Sudbury 19 at 253 hectares, Sudbury 18 at 1.5 hectares, Sudbury 17 at 5277 hectares, Sudbury 10 at 958 hectares, Chapleau 9 at 0.3 hectares, Chapleau 6 at 458 hectares, Chapleau 3 at 3134 hectares, Wawa 3 at 6678 hectares. Fires out from yesterday, Fires being observed include Cochrane 1 at 45 hectares.



Fires of note (also included with Implementation Orders section below):

Timmins 7 is currently sized at 120 hectares west of Mattagami First Nation currently Not Under Control. Heavy equipment in effect around fire perimeter.

Kirkland Lake 5 is currently sized at 2,100 hectares Not Under Control north of Lady Evelyn Lake. Value assessment and protection is ongoing.

Sudbury 17 which began June 4, is not yet under control and is 5277 hectares in size. Fire crews are allocated to this fire. No significant growth throughout the day, southern pass holding.

Travel, use, and access Restrictions in the Northeast Region – MNRF Sudbury District:

Under the Emergency Area Order declared on June 5, 2023, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) Sudbury District has put in an Implementation Order to protect public safety and facilitate effective fire suppression. The following restrictions listed be and as outlined on the Implementation Order map are now in effect until further notice. All travel and use of the following areas is prohibited unless authorized by a Travel Permit issued by the Sudbury District MNRF: All travel and use of Highway 553 (also known as the Massey Tote Rd) south of Cameron Creek at UTM Zone 17 E 408201 N 5136071, as outlined on the attached Implementation Order map within the EAO, is prohibited, unless authorized by a Travel Permit issued by the Sudbury District Ministry of Natural Resources & Forestery (MNRF). All travel and use of the West Branch Rd south of Fleck Creek in Weeks Township at UTM Zone 17 E 427111 N 5145842, as outlined on the attached Implementation Order map within the EAO, is prohibited, unless authorized by a Travel Permit issued by the Sudbury District Ministry of Natural Resources & Forestry (MNRF). All travel and use of Highway 810 (also known as the Massey Tote Rd) south of Ritchie Falls at UTM Zone 17 E 403379 N 5152544, as outlined on the attached Implementation Order map within the EAO, is prohibited, unless authorized by a Travel Permit issued by the Sudbury District Ministry of Natural Resources & Forestry (MNRF). All travel and use of John’s Creek Rd at Porter Creek at UTM Zone 17 E 446601 N 5145635, as outlined on the attached Implementation Order map within the EAO, is prohibited, unless authorized by a Travel Permit issued by the Sudbury District Ministry of Natural Resources & Forestry (MNRF). All travel and use of Fox Lake Rd at Centre Creek at UTM Zone 17 E 446870 N 5162934, as outlined on the attached Implementation Order map within the EAO, is prohibited, unless authorized by a Travel Permit issued by the Sudbury District Ministry of Natural Resources & Forestry (MNRF). All travel and use of Kitt’s Creek Rd at Boon Twp. Rd (Boon Township boundary) at UTM Zone 17 E 417813 N 5136184, as outlined on the attached Implementation Order map within the EAO, is prohibited, unless authorized by a Travel Permit issued by the Sudbury District Ministry of Natural Resources & Forestry (MNRF). All travel and use of Highway 553 (also known as the Massey Tote Rd) in Olinyk Township, south of Gervais Township at UTM Zone 17 E 408544 N 5183471, as outlined on the attached Implementation Order map within the EAO, is prohibited, unless authorized by a Travel Permit issued by the Sudbury District Ministry of Natural Resources & Forestry (MNRF). All travel and use of Pecors Rd at the Joubin, Gaiashik Township boundary at UTM Zone 17 E 389417 N 5136617, as outlined on the attached Implementation Order map within the EAO, is prohibited, unless authorized by a Travel Permit issued by the Sudbury District Ministry of Natural Resources & Forestry (MNRF)

are now in effect until further notice. All travel and use of the following areas is prohibited unless authorized by a Travel Permit issued by the Sudbury District MNRF: Under the Emergency Area Order declared on June 5, 2023, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF), Sudbury District, has put in an updated Implementation Order to protect public safety and facilitate effective fire suppression. The following actions listed below and on the Implementation Order map must be taken immediately: All persons must immediately evacuate the area indicated on the attached

Implementation Order map , including the Townships of; Olinyk, Plourde (south half), Prescott, Redden (west half), Strain, Teasdale, Poncet, Lehman, Lockeyer, Gerow and Gaiashik, unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry; Specifically, all travel and use of Highway 553 (also known as the Massey Tote Rd) south of Cameron Creek at UTM Zone 17 E 408201 N 5136071, as outlined on the attached Implementation Order map within the EAO. All travel and use of Highway 810 (also known as the Massey Tote Rd) north of the 17-mile crossover at UTM Zone 17 E 412333 N 5152544, as outlined on the attached Implementation Order map within the EAO. All travel and use of Highway 810 (also known as the Massey Tote Rd) south of Ritchie Falls at UTM Zone 17 E 403379 N 5177353, as outlined on the attached Implementation Order map within the EAO. All travel and use of Pecors Rd at the Joubin, Gaiashik Township boundary at UTM Zone 17 E 389417 N 5136617, as outlined on the attached Implementation Order map within the EAO All persons are prohibited from entering the area indicated on the attached map unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

Wawa 3 , which began on May 27, is not yet under control and holds at 6678. An Incident Management Team is established and suppression is ongoing. Chapleau 3 is located east of Chapleau and is currently 3,134 hectares in size and not under control. Values assessment and protection is ongoing. New Implementation Orders have been placed for the WAW003 and CHA003 fires below.

New Implementation Orders have been placed for the WAW003 and CHA003 fires below.

Travel and use Restrictions in the Northeast Region – MNRF Chapleau-Wawa District:

Travel, use and access Restrictions in the Northeast Region – MNRF Chapleau-Wawa District (WAW003 fire): Under the Emergency Area Order declared on May 31, 2023, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, Chapleau-Wawa District has put in an Implementation Order for the WAW003 fire to protect public safety and to facilitate effective fire suppression. The following restrictions listed below and as outlined on the Implementation Order Map, are now in effect until further notice. All travel and use of the following areas is prohibited unless authorized by a Travel Permit issued by the Chapleau-Wawa District Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF): Road 226 west of the intersection of Road 226 and Hwy 631, UTM 16N E650945, N5390845, “Mink Lake East” Road north of intersection of “Mink Lake East” Road and Hwy. 631, UTM 16N E641248, N5385975, “Mink Lake Boat Launch” Road north of intersection of “Mink Lake Boat Launch” Road and Hwy. 631, UTM 16N E640894, N5385850, Operational Road 631-02 north of intersection of Road 631-02 and Hwy. 631, UTM 16N E638389 N5385839, Road 99 east of intersection of Road 99 and Hwy. 17, UTM 16N E632494 N5380114, Road 10 east of intersection of Road 10 and Hwy. 17, UTM 16N E636467 N5376886, “Pierrette Lake” Road south of intersection of “Pierrette Lake” Road and Hwy. 631, UTM 16N E639817 N5385754, Road 105 east of intersection of Road 105 and Road 100, UTM 16N E629104 N5392052, Road 200 east of intersection of Road 200 and Road 100, UTM 16N E634740 N5401182, Road 305 south of intersection of Road 305 and Road 300, UTM 16N E641626 N5413489, and Use and occupation of Crown land within 500m in all directions of UTM 16N E642341 N5385979 (Depew River/ Caribou Lake Campsite For more information on the travel and use restrictions, see the Implementation Order Map . If you have any questions or require travel permits, please contact the Chapleau-Wawa District Office at 705-856-2396.

Travel, use and access Restrictions in the Northeast Region – MNRF Chapleau-Wawa District (CHA003 fire): Under the Emergency Area Order declared on June 9, 2023, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, Chapleau-Wawa District has put in an Implementation Order for the CHA003 fire to protect public safety and to facilitate effective fire suppression. The following restrictions listed below and as outlined on the Implementation Order Map, are now in effect until further notice. All travel and use of the following areas is prohibited unless authorized by a Travel Permit issued by the Chapleau-Wawa District Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF): Dore Road (aka Foleyet Timber Road) south of UTM 17N E381644 N5300986, Jerome Road north of the Sultan Industrial Road, UTM 17N E396782 N5266107, Mallard Road north of the Sultan Industrial Road, UTM 17N E395324 N5266100, and Dore Road (aka Foleyet Timber Road) north of the Sultan Industrial Road, UTM 17N E387440 N5273197 For more information on the travel and use restrictions, see the Implementation Order Map If you have any questions or require travel permits, please contact the Chapleau-Wawa District Office at 705-856-2396.

Cochrane 7 at 4256 hectares, Cochrane 6 at 1239 hectares. Air suppression, Fire Ranger crews and heavy equipment working in the Cochrane Fire Management area. Travel, use, and access Restrictions in the Northeast Region – MNRF Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District: Under the Emergency Area Order effective 7:01 a.m. EDT on June 6, 2023, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF), Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District has put in an Implementation Order to protect public safety and to facilitate effective fire suppression. The following restrictions listed below and as outlined on the Implementation Order map are now in effect until further notice. All travel and use of the following areas is prohibited unless authorized by a Travel Permit issued by the Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District MNRF:

at 4256 hectares, at 1239 hectares. Air suppression, Fire Ranger crews and heavy equipment working in the Cochrane Fire Management area.

Translimit Road eastwards beginning where it intersects with the Northwest Industrial Road at UTM Zone 17 E 529709 N 5434121 Translimit Road west of the Ontario-Quebec border at UTM Zone 17 E 608042 N 5423187 Northwest Industrial Road north of the Abitibi bridge at UTM Zone 17 E 523719 N 5402519 Under the Emergency Area Order declared at 12:01 a.m. on June 3, 2023, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF), Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District has put in an Implementation Order to protect public safety and to facilitate effective fire suppression. The following restrictions listed below and as outlined on the Implementation Order map are now in effect until further notice. All travel and use of the following areas is prohibited unless authorized by a Travel Permit issued by the Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District MNRF: Reaume Esker Road beginning where it intersects with Town Dump Road at UTM Zone 17 E 488675 N 5428518 Potter Road West of the TC Energy Plant at UTM Zone 17 E 507658 N 5413024 Connaught-Evelyn Road North of the Pallet Lake access point at UTM Zone 17 E 491692 N 5410633 If you have any questions or require travel permits, please contact the Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District office at 705-272-7178 or by email mnrf.coc@ontario.ca For more information only for the Cochrane District fires, please call Gabrielle Ayres , Fire Information Officer, at (705) 561-9943 For information on lost structures, please contact the District Information Officer, Craig Graham, at 705 465-6312

The fire hazard remains high to extreme across the Northeast Region.

For a closer look at fire hazard conditions in your area, view our Interactive Map.

Restricted Fire Zone

Due to the extreme forest fire hazard, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has declared a Restricted Fire Zone effective Thursday, June 1, at 12:01 a.m. local time for the districts of Hearst/Cochrane/Kapuskasing, Chapleau/Wawa, Timmins/Kirkland Lake, Sault Ste Marie/Blind River, Sudbury, North Bay, Minden/Parry Sound/Bracebridge, Pembroke, a northern portion of the Peterborough/Bancroft District, and the southeastern portion of the Far North District. No open air burning, including campfires, is permitted within the boundaries of a Restricted Fire Zone. Portable gas or propane stoves may be used for cooking and warmth BUT must be handled with extreme caution. All burning permits are suspended. The Restricted Fire Zone is in place until further notice. Visit Ontario.ca/forest fire for more details and follow us on Twitter @ONforestfires.

To learn more about what is permitted and not permitted in a Restricted Fire Zone, visit Outdoor fire restrictions | ontario.ca

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa Rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire located south of the French or Mattawa Rivers, please dial 911.