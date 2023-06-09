Fans of Percy White know he’s a man for all seasons. This year, that’s literally true. Percy is set to star in “Winter Spring Summer or Fall,” alongside his streaming leading lady, Jenna Ortega.

The pair have been spotted in Utah, surrounded by film crews and paparazzi. The romantic comedy is directed by Tiffany Paulsen, of “About Fate” fame.

Fans expect the film will evoke a range of emotions, from loss to love, from tribulation to triumph. Powering the plot will be the fantastic chemistry of Percy and Jenna, forged in the crucible of the smash Netflix series “Wednesday.” As they’ve grown as a team, they’ve now gone from a single day of the week to an entire year, with “Winter Spring Summer or Fall” set to showcase their talents across the calendar.

In the story, Jenna is a character named Remi, and Percy is Barnes. They’re teens who meet in high school — and, for those keeping track, in winter. The film focuses on four days in their relationship and the ways in which their growing bond changes their lives. The four days represent the seasons — seasons of change, seasons of personal transformation.

In the popular Netflix series “Wednesday,” Jenna plays Wednesday Addams, of course, and Percy is Xavier Thorpe. Fans of the streaming epic will tell you it’s not your granddad’s black-and-white Addams family, the kooky sitcom that crackled over Quasars in the 60s.

Back then, Wednesday was rarely the focus of the story, crowded out by the creepy antics of Morticia, Gomez, Uncle Fester, Lurch and Thing. In the Netflix series, she’s all grown up, mostly, and thrills with to-die-for performances. Storylines explore her evolving relationship with the smoldering Xavier, a Gothic James Dean, a rebel without a crypt. It’s just the typical modern relationship: She has psychic powers. He’s the son of a magician and can bring drawings to life.

In real life, Percy and Jenna’s relationship has been characterized as everything from an “adorable friendship” to something more. Whatever their status, it’s clear they love to work together, and complement each other perfectly on any platform, whether a smart phone’s LCD or the panorama of a cinematic screen.

Percy has come a long way from his child acting days in St. John’s, Newfoundland. He burst on the scene at age 9 as the lead in “Winners,” and soon was starring in other short film classics, including “The Confessional” and “Little Man.” By the time “The Grand Seduction” premiered at the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival, Percy was on everyone’s radar, and flying high.

Since then, he’s collected an impressive array of credits. Feature films have included “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb”; “Our House” opposite Thomas Mann and Nicola Peltz; “Milton’s Secret,” with Donald Sutherland; and “Rupture,” opposite Noomi Rapace. He also was the lead in “Edge of Winter,” opposite Joel Kinnaman and Tom Holland.

For “Cast No Shadow,” Percy won two prestigious awards: Best Actor at the 2014 Atlantic Film Festival and the Rising Star Award at the 2014 Edmonton International Film Festival. For “I Like Movies” he won a Best Supporting Actor Award from The Vancouver Film Critics Circle.

His other television roles include “The Gifted,” a spin-off series in the universe of Marvel’s X-Men opposite Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker, and Natalie Alyn Lind; and a role on Jordan Peele’s reboot of the cult classic “The Twilight Zone” for CBS: All Access. He has also appeared in “The Transplant” for NBCUniversal, two seasons on “Between” for Netflix, and played Simon Brooks on the “Murdoch Mysteries” series. As every fan knows, Percy plays a regular role on the CBC series, “Pretty Hard Cases.”