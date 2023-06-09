Firing up the barbecue is a ritual for millions of people across North America every week once the weather warms up. While for many, that ritual is hamburgers and hotdogs, or chicken and steak, you can tantalize the tastebuds of your family and friends with far more options.

Here are the top trending barbecue recipes today: Flavors of the Flame: The Top Trending Barbecue Recipes of the Year 1 of 5 Grilled Chipotle BBQ Chicken Skewers: These are a perfect combination of sweet and spicy. Marinated in a chipotle BBQ sauce and grilled to perfection, the chicken is juicy and flavourful. Skewered with vegetables such as bell peppers and onions, this dish is not only delicious but also colourful and eye-catching​ 1 Smoked BBQ Pork Ribs: A classic and flavourful BBQ option. The smoky and tangy flavour of the BBQ sauce perfectly complements the tender and juicy meat​ 1 Grilled Corn on the Cob: A perfect side dish for a summer BBQ or picnic, the grilling process adds a smoky and charred flavour to the sweet and juicy kernels​ 1 Grilled Shrimp Skewers: A light and flavourful option for seafood lovers. The shrimp are grilled to perfection and are great paired with a refreshing dipping sauce​ 1 Smoked Beer Can Chicken: A fun and flavourful way to cook a whole chicken on the grill. The beer can infuses the chicken with moisture and flavour, resulting in tender and juicy meat​ 1 Grilled Lobster Tails: Luxurious and flavourful option for seafood lovers. The smoky and charred flavour of the grill perfectly complements the sweet and buttery flavour of the lobster meat​ 1 Grilled Pineapple: This is a refreshing and healthy dessert option for any summer gathering. Grilling adds a caramelized and smoky flavour to the sweet and juicy fruit​ 1 Grilled Pizza: A fun and customizable option for any pizza lover. The smoky and crispy crust adds a unique flavour and texture to the classic dish​ 1 Smoked Ribeye Steak: Smoking ribeye steak creates a crispy and caramelized crust on the outside, while keeping the meat tender and juicy on the inside. Perfect for any steak lover​ 1 Grilled Pork Chops: Flavourful and easy option for any weeknight dinner. The marinade and smoky grill flavour create a savoury and juicy meat, which pairs perfectly with a side of grilled vegetables​ 1 Lemon Grilled Salmon: A healthy and flavorful option for seafood lovers. The smoky and charred flavor of the grill perfectly complements the rich and buttery flavor of the salmon​ 1 Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad: Juicy grilled chicken is combined with fresh lettuce, croutons, and a homemade Caesar dressing. Grilling the chicken adds an extra layer of smoky flavour, making this salad a crowd-pleaser. Perfect for a healthy yet satisfying dinner or lunch option​ 1 Grilled Vegetable Skewers: A healthy and flavourful option for vegetarians and meat lovers alike. The combination of grilled vegetables creates a colourful and tasty dish​ 1 Grilled Stuffed Jalapenos Peppers: Delicious and customizable option for any meal. The smoky and charred flavour of the grill perfectly complements the savoury and cheesy filling​ 1 Grilled Tuna Steaks: A luxurious and flavourful option for seafood lovers. The smoky and charred flavour of the grill perfectly complements the rich and buttery flavour of the tuna​ 1