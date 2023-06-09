Delight Your Youngsters with These Three Delicious and Fun-to-Eat BBQ Recipes
BBQs are not just for adults. With the right recipes, they can be a delightful experience for kids too. Here are three child-approved BBQ meals that are sure to bring smiles to your little ones’ faces. Whether you’re planning a family gathering or just enjoying a sunny day in your backyard, these recipes are guaranteed to make your BBQ a hit with the younger crowd.
1. Grilled Cheese Skewers
Kids love cheese, and these Grilled Cheese Skewers are a fun twist on the classic grilled cheese sandwich.
Ingredients:
- 8 slices of bread
- 4 slices of cheddar cheese
- 4 slices of mozzarella cheese
- Butter, for spreading
- 8 skewers
Instructions:
- Start by cutting each slice of bread and cheese into four equal squares.
- Then, make mini sandwiches by placing a slice of cheddar and a slice of mozzarella between two pieces of bread.
- Next, thread the mini sandwiches onto the skewers. Be sure to push the skewer through the center of each sandwich to hold it together.
- Butter each side of the sandwich skewers.
- Preheat your grill to medium heat. Place the skewers on the grill and cook until the bread is toasted and the cheese has melted, about 2-3 minutes on each side. Serve warm.
2. BBQ Chicken Drumsticks
BBQ Chicken Drumsticks are a child-friendly favourite. They’re easy to eat, tasty, and fun!
Ingredients:
- 8 chicken drumsticks
- 1 cup of your favourite BBQ sauce
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Preheat your grill to medium heat.
- Season the chicken drumsticks with salt and pepper.
- Place the drumsticks on the grill and cook for about 10 minutes.
- Start brushing the drumsticks with BBQ sauce, turning and basting them every 5 minutes. Continue this for about 15-20 minutes, or until the drumsticks are fully cooked and the sauce has caramelized.
- Let the drumsticks cool for a few minutes before serving.
3. Grilled Fruit Kebabs
Round off the meal with something sweet but still healthy. Grilled Fruit Kebabs are a hit with kids and a great way to get them to eat more fruits.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup of strawberries
- 1 cup of pineapple chunks
- 2 bananas, sliced into chunks
- 2 peaches, cut into chunks
- 8 skewers
Instructions:
- Preheat your grill to medium heat.
- Thread the fruits onto the skewers, alternating between strawberries, pineapple, bananas, and peaches.
- Place the fruit kebabs on the grill and cook for about 2-3 minutes on each side, until the fruit is slightly charred and caramelized.
- Let them cool for a few minutes before serving.
Remember, the secret to a successful child-friendly BBQ is to make the food fun, flavourful, and easy to eat. These recipes tick all those boxes. Happy grilling!