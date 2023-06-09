Delight Your Youngsters with These Three Delicious and Fun-to-Eat BBQ Recipes

BBQs are not just for adults. With the right recipes, they can be a delightful experience for kids too. Here are three child-approved BBQ meals that are sure to bring smiles to your little ones’ faces. Whether you’re planning a family gathering or just enjoying a sunny day in your backyard, these recipes are guaranteed to make your BBQ a hit with the younger crowd.

Here is a take on a favourite Korean Street Food:

1. Grilled Cheese Skewers

Kids love cheese, and these Grilled Cheese Skewers are a fun twist on the classic grilled cheese sandwich.

Ingredients:

8 slices of bread

4 slices of cheddar cheese

4 slices of mozzarella cheese

Butter, for spreading

8 skewers

Instructions:

Start by cutting each slice of bread and cheese into four equal squares. Then, make mini sandwiches by placing a slice of cheddar and a slice of mozzarella between two pieces of bread. Next, thread the mini sandwiches onto the skewers. Be sure to push the skewer through the center of each sandwich to hold it together. Butter each side of the sandwich skewers. Preheat your grill to medium heat. Place the skewers on the grill and cook until the bread is toasted and the cheese has melted, about 2-3 minutes on each side. Serve warm.

2. BBQ Chicken Drumsticks

BBQ Chicken Drumsticks are a child-friendly favourite. They’re easy to eat, tasty, and fun!

Ingredients:

8 chicken drumsticks

1 cup of your favourite BBQ sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Preheat your grill to medium heat. Season the chicken drumsticks with salt and pepper. Place the drumsticks on the grill and cook for about 10 minutes. Start brushing the drumsticks with BBQ sauce, turning and basting them every 5 minutes. Continue this for about 15-20 minutes, or until the drumsticks are fully cooked and the sauce has caramelized. Let the drumsticks cool for a few minutes before serving.

3. Grilled Fruit Kebabs

Round off the meal with something sweet but still healthy. Grilled Fruit Kebabs are a hit with kids and a great way to get them to eat more fruits.

Ingredients:

1 cup of strawberries

1 cup of pineapple chunks

2 bananas, sliced into chunks

2 peaches, cut into chunks

8 skewers

Instructions:

Preheat your grill to medium heat. Thread the fruits onto the skewers, alternating between strawberries, pineapple, bananas, and peaches. Place the fruit kebabs on the grill and cook for about 2-3 minutes on each side, until the fruit is slightly charred and caramelized. Let them cool for a few minutes before serving.

Remember, the secret to a successful child-friendly BBQ is to make the food fun, flavourful, and easy to eat. These recipes tick all those boxes. Happy grilling!