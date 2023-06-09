Ontario Provincial Police Child Sexual Exploitation Unit and Orillia OPP Detachment arrest 39-year-old following child sexual exploitation investigation

ORILLIA – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Child Sexual Exploitation Unit and Orillia OPP Detachment members have taken an Angus resident into custody following an investigation into child sexual exploitation.

Reuben JANES, a 39-year-old resident of Angus, allegedly travelled with the intention to meet a minor for sexual purposes. After the conclusion of the investigation, JANES was arrested and charged with two counts of child luring to facilitate the offence of sexual assault and sexual interference, as outlined in section 172.1(b) of the Criminal Code.

JANES is currently in custody following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on June 9, 2023.

In light of these events, Acting Detective Sergeant Brian Higgs of the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit stressed the importance of parental vigilance. “Parents must maintain open dialogues with their children about their online activities and the nature of their relationships. It’s crucial to develop trust with your children as they face potential threats online from manipulative individuals with harmful intentions. Empower your kids now!” he urged.

The OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit remains committed to identifying and pursuing individuals who exploit children through technology. Parents are reminded of their role in protecting their children from online sexual exploitation. Having conversations about internet safety is a proactive step parents can take.

Useful resources for parents can be found at cybertip.ca or protectchildren.ca.

Members of the public who have information regarding internet child exploitation can provide it anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Reports can also be made through cybertip.ca