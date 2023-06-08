Rainy River OPP Detachment Seize Suspected Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine, and Dilaudid Pills; Accused to Appear in Court in July

FORT FRANCES – News – Two individuals have been arrested and charged following a traffic stop by the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment.

On June 7, 2023, at around 7:45 a.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint in the Township of LaVallee. Upon locating the vehicle, they proceeded to initiate a traffic stop.

The ensuing investigation determined that the driver was impaired by drug. Further probing revealed that both occupants of the vehicle were in possession of a small amount of suspected fentanyl, crack cocaine, and dilaudid pills. Consequently, both individuals were arrested and transported to the Rainy River OPP Detachment for additional testing.

As a result of the investigation, 31-year-old Ryan Bell of Devlin was charged under the Criminal Code (CC) and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) with Operation While Impaired, Possession of a Schedule I Substance, and Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking.

Michelle Linklater, 38, of Fort Frances was also arrested and charged under the CDSA with Possession of a Schedule I Substance and Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking.

Both accused have been released from custody and are set to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on July 17, 2023.

The OPP remains steadfast in its commitment to remove alcohol/drug-impaired drivers from our roads through both enforcement and public education. They remind the public that if you suspect someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is crucial to report it by calling 9-1-1.