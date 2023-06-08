THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Expressway is closed at Balsam Street this morning due to a serious collision that has prompted police to close a section of Highway 11/17 in Thunder Bay.

The collision which took place near the junction with Balsam Street involves, according to witnesses, a pickup truck and at least one transport truck.

As a result of the collision, the pickup truck has suffered substantial damage.

Adding to the severity of the MVC, the transport truck also collided with a traffic signal on the north side of the intersection. The impact was so forceful that it completely uprooted the pole, wrapping it around the vehicle.

All lanes of the highway at the Balsam Street intersection are shut down on Thursday morning.

As of now, there is no estimated time for when the highway will be reopened.