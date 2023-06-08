Today’s world is fully enmeshed with technological development; at every level, we have become digital beings. It only seems natural that the general way of living has seeped to the very point of conception of life with advancements in healthcare, genetic engineering, and fertility studies. With over two decades in the field of Pharmaceuticals and healthcare field and operational and strategic leadership, Bill Garbarini thinks this is primarily an exciting time for in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

Founder of Bold Move, LLC, an IVF consultancy, Garbarini has seen the swift and sudden transition of the world into the age of robotics, automation, and AI. He recalls things being very different when he started as a young business-minded, leadership-oriented strategist. Much has changed with the ever-increasing globalization and broader access to the internet and technological advancement. But he identifies some of the most significant changes in the sector of fertility. This is something that hits close to home for Garbarini, having spent over 20 years in the IVF industry.

Garbarini joined TMRW Life Sciences as a founding employee in 2018. Here, he led a team of experts that curated a unique model for the frozen storage of cryogenic specimens. This model was revolutionary for two reasons: it was the first automated, robotic system of cryogenic storage and it incroporated Radio Frequency identification, which exponentially reduces the chance for specimen error.

Prior to the development of this model in 2018, 4,000 eggs and embryos were lost at a fertility clinic in Ohio when a freezer malfunctioned. In addition, there have been cases of embryos being transferred to the wrong mother. TMRW’s technology reduces the risk significantly because it embeds radio frequency identification (RFID) chips into the vials holding specimens containing embryos and eggs. This allows the samples to be identified and tracked with pinpoint accuracy, avoiding any possible mix-ups or errors in identification. Moreover, the vials are stored in commercial storage vessel that is embedded with sensors to detect slight changes, such as temperature and other environmental and machine variations, which alerts users to a potential problem beforehand.

With this important experience as a baseline, Garbarini recently joined Conceivable Life Sciences at its first Chief Operating Officer. Conceivable aims to incorporate robotics and automation across the entire IVF laboratory, which will ultimately reduce errors and decrease the cost of IVF. By doing so, Garbarini and Conceviable hope to make IVF more accessible to those who need it.

It is Garbarini’s fervent belief that having a family is a privilege and it should not be denied to anyone. He says, “Family building is something that should be shared by all who desire to be parents, not just by those that can afford it.” With Conceivable, Garbarini hopes that the integration of automation and robotics will make IVF a possibility for all intended parents who are interested in starting a family.

