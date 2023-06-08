THUNDER BAY – News – Update – A fatal motor vehicle accident is currently under investigation by the Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment.

On June 8, 2023, just before 6:30 a.m., members of the Thunder Bay OPP along with Emergency Medical Services were alerted to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 11/17 on the Thunder Bay Expressway.

The vehicles involved were a pickup truck and a commercial motor vehicle.

Tragically, upon arrival at the scene, emergency services pronounced one individual deceased.

The investigation into this fatal accident is still ongoing. As part of the investigative process, Highway 11/17, between Red River Road and Balsam Road in the City of Thunder Bay, remains closed while OPP Technical Collision Investigators work at the scene.