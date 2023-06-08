43-year-old Rochester Woman Faces Multiple Charges, Including Dangerous Operation and Excessive Speeding

FORT FRANCES – NEWS – A woman is facing a series of charges after she failed to stop for police in Fort Frances.

On June 7, 2023, just past 8:00 p.m., officers from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) alerted members of the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment to a vehicle that had evaded the border. Upon locating the vehicle, officers attempted to carry out a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused to halt.

Officers were successful in stopping the vehicle a short while later, leading to the arrest of the individual involved.

Subsequently, 43-year-old Kelly Marie Smith from Rochester, Minnesota, was charged under the Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act with several offences. These include Dangerous Operation, Flight from Peace Officer, Failure to Stop for Police, Driving a Motor Vehicle while Performing a Stunt at Excessive Speed, Speeding 50+km/h Over the Posted Limit, Driving Without Proper Headlights, and Failure to Properly Wear a Seat Belt.

Smith is currently being held in custody and is set to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on June 8, 2023.