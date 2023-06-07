Thunder Bay Police Service investigating after work crew discovers potential explosives

THUNDER BAY – A heightened police presence is currently being noted on Marlborough Street in Thunder Bay following the discovery of potential explosives by a local work crew.

The Thunder Bay Police Service is actively investigating the situation, which began earlier today around 9:45 a.m., when first responders were summoned to the 100 block of Marlborough Street. The call was prompted by the work crew’s unexpected find of what appears to be explosives.

While initial assessments suggest that the unearthed explosives may not be live, the police have taken precautions to secure the area. A portion of Marlborough Street has been cordoned off as part of the ongoing investigation, to ensure public safety and a comprehensive evaluation of the situation.

Residents and visitors are urged to steer clear of the area for the time being to facilitate police operations.

The Thunder Bay Police Service has committed to providing further updates as new information becomes available surrounding this incident. The community’s patience and cooperation are greatly appreciated during this time.